Junior nursing majors observe lamplighting

The Department of Nursing honored its junior students in the annual lamplighting, a longstanding tradition, which was held Dec. 3 just before the end of the fall 2022 semester.

The ceremony recognizing the Class of 2024 took place in Krehbiel Auditorium, with the 14 class members participating.

Three members of the class had roles in the lamplighting service.

Junior Lynzi Myrick welcomed friends and family to the lamplighting, followed by junior Isaiah Bartel offering an invocation prayer.

Becky Bartell, M.S.N., director of the Department of Nursing, told about the meaning of lamplighting, a Bethel tradition that honors upper-class nursing students for their commitment to the profession.

Special music was presented by the Bethel men’s a cappella group Open Road, the song “I’ll Be On My Way” (arr. Shawn Kirchner).

The students recited the “I Believe” pledge, followed by the ceremony in which lamps are lit and presented to each student to keep.

The lamplighting ceremony has its origin in the Crimean War between England and Russia, 1853-56, when British nurse Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing, volunteered to go to Scutari, Turkey, with a group of about 30 women to care for the wounded soldiers.

Nightingale spent up to 20 hours a day dressing wounds, comforting soldiers, assisting in surgery, directing staff and maintaining records. The men called her “the Lady with a Lamp” after the Turkish candle lantern she carried as she provided care, going from soldier to soldier.

North Newton ceramic artist Conrad Snider designed and produces the lamps given to Bethel junior nursing students.

After the presentation of lamps, junior Kelsey Pent gave the closing.

In addition to honoring junior nursing students, the lamplighting has become a time when the students express their gratitude and appreciation to the families and communities who support them in their studies.

Members of the Bethel College nursing class of 2020 honored at the lamplighting were: Kiara Ashurst, Independence, Mo.; Isaiah Bartel, Andover; Raven Cobbins, Wichita; Adale Crawford, Wichita; Ashtin Duerksen, Wichita; Hannah Harris, Junction City; Macee Kelsay, Bentley; MacKenzie Koehn, Newton; Jazmin Levario, Elkhart; Darby McGuire, Wichita; Lynzi Myrick, Larned; Brenda Nguyen, Derby; Kelsey Pent, Castle Rock, Colo.; and Taylor Sanfilippo, Corona, Calif.

Bethel nursing faculty, in addition to Bartell, are: Ruthann Farley, M.S.N., assistant professor of nursing; Elizabeth Herbel, M.S.N., assistant professor of nursing; Heather Hosford, M.S.N., adjunct instructor of nursing; Constance Jacob, M.S.N., adjunct instructor; Sarah Masem, D.N.P., professor of nursing and assistant director of the Department of Nursing; and Jeri Melin, M.S.N., adjunct instructor.

