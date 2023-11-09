Junior and senior recitals on the calendar for November

Five students will be giving recitals between Nov. 11 and Nov. 19, beginning with Josue Coy Dick (violin) on Saturday and Halle Krehbiel (flute) on Sunday.

Coy Dick, North Newton, will give his junior violin recital on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Ad Building chapel. His program will feature music by Mozart, Barber, Laderman and Paganini.

Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Kan., will give her senior flute recital Sun., Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

Her program will feature Gaubert, Poulenc and more. There will be a reception following in The Meeting Place (Ad Building ground floor).

Hayden Honomichl, Great Bend, Kan., will give his senior voice recital Saturday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, accompanied by Dr. Christina Liu.

The recital features the music of Scarlatti, Purcell, Menken and others.

Emil Benavides, Stockton, Kan., and Dylan Yoder, Hutchinson, Kan., will give a joint junior recital Sunday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, accompanied by Dr. Christina Liu.

The recital features the music of Mozart, Barber, Kilyeni, Donizetti and more.

All recitals are free and open to the public.

