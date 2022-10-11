​​​​​​​Issues of hearing, vision and aging to be symposium topic

Bethel will host the inaugural symposium on aging and the senses, created by a recent estate gift to the college, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6-8:30 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

It is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at www.bethelks.edu/academics/convocation-lectures/senses-aging-symposium or by calling 316-284-5250.

The symposium, which is intended to be biennial, is a result of a fund set up in honor of the late Jacob T. and Lola M. Friesen of North Newton.

According to their family, the Friesens were known for their “lifelong” commitment to serving others, including through leadership in the Mennonite church and involvement in community outreach.

The Senses and Aging Fund is intended to continue this legacy.

Other symposium sponsors for 2022 are Bluestem Communities and Envision Vision Rehabilitation Center of Wichita.

The speakers will look at issues related to vision and hearing.

Karen Kendrick, OTR/L, CLVT, will present “Signs of Low Vision and Fall Risk Prevention.”

She is a practicing occupational therapist and certified low vision therapist at Envision and has practiced outpatient low vision rehabilitation for the past 18 years.

She has a B.S. in occupational therapy from Newman University, Wichita, and is a graduate of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Low Vision Graduate Certificate program.

While Kendrick will be speaking in person, Angela Loucks Alexander, Au.D., MNZAS, CCC-A, will make her presentation, “Auditory Processing Disorder in Adults: Testing and Treatment,” from her home in Australia.

Alexander, a Newton native, received her Doctor of Audiology from the University of Kansas. She specializes in diagnosing and treating Auditory Processing Disorder (APD).

Her TEDx talk, “Escaping the Hidden Prison of Auditory Processing Disorder,” was the most-watched TEDx worldwide in September 2021.

She hosts the “Between Two Ears” podcast and directs the Auditory Processing Institute, where she trains audiologists and speech-language pathologists to provide APD services. She also created an online, searchable map at APDsupport.com

