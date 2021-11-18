HLC removes Bethel from 'on Notice' 

On Nov. 8, the board of directors of the Higher Learning Commission officially notified Bethel that it has removed the college from the status of being “on Notice” and reaffirmed its accreditation.

The HLC board determined Bethel was no longer at risk of being out of compliance with criteria for accreditation.



“I would like to thank the Bethel Board of Directors for their support,” said President Jon Gering.

“Their practical ideas and commitment to the overall success of the college were critical to our strategic response.”

The college was placed on Notice in November 2019 for being at risk of being out of compliance with HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation, specifically in the areas of assessment, finances and planning. The college remained fully accredited while on Notice.



Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu