Haynes joins nonprofit clinic board

The relationship between Bethel and Health Ministries Clinic continues to grow with the recent appointment of a new HMC board member.

Samuel C. Haynes, vice president for student life and dean of students, has joined the board of the nonprofit health facility located in Newton.

Haynes’ presence on the board strengthens a relationship between HMC and the college that has been developing over the past several years.

HMC is a private, not-for-profit community health center that serves Harvey County and surrounding communities, by providing primary medical, dental and behavioral health services, along with ancillary services like in-house lab, diagnostic imaging and pharmacy services.

The clinic began through the efforts of local physician (and Bethel graduate) Tim Wiens, who was seeking ways to get access to medical care to the underserved. He enlisted other local health-care providers who donated their time in the clinic’s early year.

In addition to accepting Medicare, Medicaid and most major commercial medical insurance, HMC uses a sliding fee scale to ensure access to everyone, no matter their income or insurance coverage.

Earlier this school year, HMC began an on-campus walk-in clinic, two half-days a week, at the college.

“HMC is always looking at outreach opportunities,” said Matthew Schmidt, the HMC CEO. “Bethel College approached us regarding how we might partner to enhance access to health-care services for their students.

“As a result of those conversations, Health Ministries Clinic agreed to set up an outreach clinic on campus. Once students establish care [on campus], they are also able to access the main clinic. Sam was highly involved in the efforts to get this project off the ground.”

College students often aren’t the first group to come to mind when thinking of “the underserved” in a community, Schmidt added.

“But here they are, away from home, away from the familiar, including their own health-care providers.”

HMC is governed by a 12-member board of local directors, selected to represent constituencies that include clinic users as well as other community stakeholders.

“One of the hallmarks of a health center board is having directors that are able to represent various and diverse perspectives and viewpoints within your community,” Schmidt said.

“The board was very excited Sam was willing to accept an invitation to serve the clinic and the community in this way. Not only does this help strengthen a connection with Bethel College, but Sam also has a reputation for his willingness to engage both people and issues in a thoughtful and constructive way.”

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to serve on the Health Ministries board,” Haynes said.

“It brings two of my passions together – my love and affinity for the college and the campus community, and my concern and care for public health and access to care for all people.

“This is a terrific opportunity for me. It gives me a focus beyond the college into the wider community, while also creating a partnership, a bridge, between it and Bethel College.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #26 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, and earned its third-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2020-21; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and is #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities named by lendEDU.com as “Best for Financial Aid,” as well as #23 “Safest College Towns in the U.S.,” ranked by lendEDU.com for 2020-21. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu