Ground-breaking college administrator will speak on MLK Day

Bethel will welcome Marché Fleming-Randle, Ph.D., from Wichita State University to campus for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in Mem Hall.

The title of Fleming-Randle’s talk is “Together We Can be the Dream.” The program is free and open to the public.

Fleming-Randle, who grew up in Junction City, Kan., came to WSU as teaching faculty in 2007. In 2021, she made history by becoming the first African-American female vice president (for military and veterans affairs) in the institution’s 126-year history. She is also chief diversity officer.

Fleming Randle’s research and academic interests include mental health, child and youth programs, educational leadership and diversity. She is an author, motivational speaker and public intellectual.

She earned her associate’s degree in science from the University of Maryland. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s in adult and continuing education, and a doctorate in education leadership from Kansas State University

In addition, she holds diversity certifications from Nova Southeastern University and Columbia University.

Her publications include The Gumbo Analysis of Diversity Handbook, The Bold, Black and Beautiful, The Dreams Kings Are Made Of, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Handbook and numerous articles, policies, research journals and grants.

“Dr. Marché” has received a number of awards and honors, including the Excellence in Teaching Award at WSU, the Wichita Urban Professional Mentor Award, the Wichita Business Journal Diversity and Leadership Award (2017) and the Sigma Gamma Rho Community Leader Award.

She was named to “Who’s Who Among America’s College Professors” and recognized with the WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion Phenomenal Woman Award and the TRIO Disability Support Services Lighthouse Award for Faculty of the Year, among others.

Fleming-Randle’s hobbies include listening to her favorite musical artist, Prince, talking with friends, watching 007James Bond movies, debating with her father, James Fleming Sr., on social issues and spending quality time with her husband, Aron Randle. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and The Links Inc.

