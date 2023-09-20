Grants will support museum’s work on new exhibit to open in December

Grants from Humanities Kansas and Evergy have given Kauffman Museum an important boost for a new exhibition on a historic local bird count.

Museum staff and a guest curator are fabricating “A Day with the Birds: Community Science and the Audubon Christmas Bird Count,” set to open in December 2023.

The museum recently announced that it had received grants of $12,000 from Humanities Kansas and $10,000 from Evergy.

“A Day with the Birds” and series of associated events through spring 2024 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Halstead-Newton Christmas Bird Count.

Lorna Harder, Hesston, will serve as guest curator, and the exhibit will be designed and produced by Kauffman Museum staff.

“Humanities Kansas supports opportunities that engage the public with the humanities,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas executive director. “This unique exhibit thoughtfully explores history, science and place with fun activities that will appeal to all ages.”

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, HK’s pioneering programming, grants and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. See more at humanitieskansas.org

In support of environmental leadership in the communities it serves, Evergy partners with organizations focused on sustainability, environmental conservation and education, noting that the Christmas Bird Count exhibit “will shine a light on citizen scientists in our community and the vital role they play in bird conservation.”

