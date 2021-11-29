Gonzalez to wrap up at Bethel with senior exhibit

Oscar Gonzalez' senior exhibit opens in the Regier Gallery Friday, Dec. 3, with the artist reception that evening from 6-8 p.m.

Newton native Gonzalez is about to finish his Bethel degree, with his exhibition in the gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center during December and January.

The untitled exhibit “explores the connection between digital and analog work,” Gonzalez says in his “Exhibition Statement.”

“I work to bridge the gap between what is commonly identified as traditional ‘fine art’ and ‘digital work,’” he continues.

“This exhibition includes four distinct design systems that employ the use of graphic design and printmaking principles to formulate a visual brand identity, including both custom illustrations and packaging and product designs.”

Last spring, Gonzalez began to explore a variety of styles and techniques in his Advanced Printmaking and Advanced Studio classes – which is when, he says, his senior exhibition began to take shape.

“All my graphic design and screen printing work used Procreate™, Adobe Photoshop™ and Adobe Illustrator™ as three primary applications for logo design, product mockups, packaging design, stationery design, illustration design and silkscreen file prep,” Gonzalez says.

“I work to create unity and coherency between fine art and graphic design in each of my design systems.”

Gonzalez began studying at Bethel in spring 2018, after transferring as a freshman from Washburn University in Topeka.

“My love and passion for visual art and design began that same semester, when I enrolled in a beginner Painting class,” he says.

A year later, an upper-level Design History course “changed my entire perspective and motivational outlook towards my goal of becoming a well-rounded and interdisciplinary graphic designer and illustrator.

“I made the decision from that point forward to take my studies more seriously and find opportunities where I could grow both in and outside of the classroom.”

Using Bethel’s Individualized Major option, Gonzalez crafted a major in Visual Communication and Design, which he will complete, along with a minor in Art, in December.

The public is invited to Gonzalez’s reception. Current Bethel COVID protocols require physical distancing and mask-wearing indoors with groups of 10 or more.

Gonzalez’s exhibit will be in the gallery through Jan. 28, 2022. Regular hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 23. The Bethel campus will close for the Christmas/New Year’s break Dec. 24-Jan. 2. The gallery reopens with regular hours Jan. 3, 2022.

