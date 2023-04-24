Gallery closes out school year with student exhibit in varied media

Sixty-one students have work in the annual Student Art Exhibit in the Regier Gallery, with the reception on Thursday, April 27, from 6-8 p.m. to close out the URICA Symposium.

The show will be in the gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center through Friday, May 5, the final day of classes. Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 2-4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

Students from art classes in fall 2022 and spring 2023 are exhibiting ceramics, 2D and 3D design, drawing, jewelry and small metals, painting, film and digital photography and prints.

The Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all students who take art classes, whether or not they are art majors.

Student artists from the local area are: Madison Bliss, Maize; Miguel Molina Chavez, Newton; Naomi Chavez, Newton; Abby Chappell Deckert, North Newton; Dulce Erazo-Tejada, Newton; Brayden Francis, Sedgwick; Emma Grimsley, Hesston; Miki Harkins, Wichita; Claire Hedlund, McPherson; Camila Hershberger, Buhler; Emma Hershberger, Buhler; Yuretzi Licea, Newton; Tessa Lies, Bel Aire; Annalise Miller, Goessel; Edel Miller, Goessel; Breckyn Porter, Moundridge; Brianna Reeves, Derby; Lizzie Schmucker, Moundridge; Nicole Tran, Newton; Charis Yager, Derby; and Paige Youngdahl, Wichita.

Others are: Dilan Bagci, Solingen, Germany; Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D.; Ashleigh Bodine, Houston; Jacob Braggs, Longview, Texas; Corey Catron, Rossville, Kan.; Sophia Chindamo, Lawrence, Kan.; Shayla Dao, Salina, Kan.; Isabela Diaz, Oklahoma City; Denzel Dixon, Newark, Del.; Emma Evans, Lawrence, Kan.; Justin Foster, Yale, Okla.; Isaiah Gayden, Longmont, Colo.; Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa; Gracie Higgins, Tacoma, Wash.; Sean Holness, Stevenage, U.K.; Lauren Hurd, Morrison, Colo.; Adalstein Kristinsson, Kopavogur, Iceland; Tristan Lewis, Glenn Heights, Texas; John Llamas, Sweeny, Texas; Jenna Mahoney, Gardner, Kan.; Arthur Mahrer, Accra, Ghana; Morgan Marsh, Lawrence, Kan.; Meehlia Mendiola, Tumwater, Wash.; Fatima Nemi, Lima, Peru; Anna Northcutt, Gardnerville, Nev.; Azriel Perez, Lakewood, Colo.; April Powls, Garnett, Kan.; Karen Ramos, Ennepetal, Germany; Courtney Spriggs, Rochester, Wash.; Jalyn Todd, Oklahoma City; Vanessa Torres, Dallas; Jaquelle Tucker, Columbus, Ga.; Mariah Vallejo, Fort Worth, Texas; Charles Walker, Roanoke, Texas; and Aubrey Williams, DeSoto, Texas.

Former students with work on display are Grace Anderson, Amani Bouldin, Alex Diaz, John Henson and Andrew Schunn.

Bethel art faculty are David Long, professor of art, Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual art and design, and Kathy Schroeder, instructor of painting.

