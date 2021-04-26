Fusion of music, painting exhibited in senior show

This year’s Senior Art Show at Bethel College showcases the work of student Adam Kroeker.

Kroeker, a senior from Augusta, is exhibiting a dozen paintings under the title “Requiem Aeternam” in the Regier Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center on campus.

Kroeker received a competitive URICA Summer Research Grant in 2020 that he used to do much of the work on the exhibit. (His honors presentation can be viewed as part of Bethel’s 2021 URICA Symposium at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8AQzCO0hak)

“‘Requiem Aeternam’ is my visual interpretation of Mozart’s Requiem … [and] includes a total of 12 paintings, each relating to a movement of a requiem,” Kroeker said. “Together, they tell a unified story of the fall of humankind as well as humanity’s redemption.

“My requiem highlights many important social justice issues that are present in our world today: nationalism, racism, sexual violence, refugee crises, gun violence, police brutality.”

He noted that the final two pieces of his requiem don’t come from Mozart, but are inspired by Faure’s Requiem, “in order to give the series an uplifting resolution.”

“This project has been in the works for many years,” Kroeker said. “From singing Mozart’s Requiem my freshman year for [the annual] Masterworks concert, to illustrating the first sketch of this project on a boat in Venice, to painting during a pandemic, ‘Requiem Aeternam’ has been the culmination of my work and experiences over the past four years.

“My hope is that this series influences you to be more aware of social justice issues and moves you to help create a world where all may find rest.”

Kroeker will graduate from Bethel College May 16, and then do student teaching next fall to complete a degree in art with education licensure.

“Requiem Aeternam” will be in the Regier Art Gallery through May 14. Regular gallery hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. Face coverings must be worn and physical distancing practiced on the Bethel campus.

There will be a reception for Kroeker and “Requiem Aeternam” May 14 from 7-9 p.m. outside the gallery.

