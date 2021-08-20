Freshman numbers continue to edge up despite challenging times

Starting the second school year still in pandemic mode, Bethel is looking at the second-highest entering freshman class in recent history.

As of Aug. 18, the Class of 2025 stood at 158, one lower than fall 2020 and one higher than fall 2019.

Together, these numbers are the highest seen since 1988.

In the short term, said Eric Preheim, director of admissions, “this class provides yet another year of solid foundation for building enrollment at Bethel College.

“In combination with increased retention, Bethel continues to grow.”

He continued, “In the long term, many of the changes we’ve made in recruiting the class of fall 2021 will be made permanent as we recruit their future peers.

“Future classes … will be shaped by COVID-19, economic recession and being technologically literate their entire lives. This class is another positive step as we look to evolve our practice and build enrollment in the Gen-Z student era.”

Heidi Hoskinson, vice president of enrollment management who came on board last February, praised Preheim – who acted in an interim role following the departure of Andy Johnson in August of 2020 – and the admissions team for the good numbers.

Added Preheim, “This class is the result of an entire campus’s work.

“Recruiters had to battle the uncertainty of the pandemic and the restrictions that followed. The enrollment management team, the coaching staffs and the faculty who recruit – notable efforts from music, nursing and social work – all had to make creative adjustments to reach students and connect with them on the value of a Bethel College education.”

Bethel now looks forward to seeing what the 20th-day-of-class numbers show, with the expectation of seeing a growth in total enrollment over last year

