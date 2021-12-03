Former VPIA Tieszen to take the reins again

Another familiar face is coming back to Bethel as Pam Tieszen, who served as vice president for institutional advancement 2016-18, will return to the position in February.

“I am excited about returning to Bethel College and joining the advancement team and president’s cabinet,” Tieszen said.

“The Bethel College alumni and community hold warm memories and I look forward to engaging plans for a bright future after five years at Lancaster Mennonite Schools.”

Since 2017, Tieszen has been the superintendent of the private K-12 system in Lancaster, Pa.

Before taking the VP position at Bethel the first time, Tieszen was head of school, from 2008-14, at Freeman (S.D.) Academy, another small, private, K-12 school system.

“I am delighted to welcome Pam back to Bethel College,” said President Jon C. Gering.

He added, “Her name was brought up independently for this position by many alumni and donors. I am impressed with her seriousness of purpose, her executive presence and her warmth toward the constituents of Bethel College.

“She has a rare combination of talents and experiences that will elevate the college and the Office of Institutional Advancement.”

Tieszen has an A.A. degree from Freeman Junior College and completed her B.A. at Jamestown (N.D.) College.

She earned her M.A. in educational leadership from the University of Sioux Falls, S.D., and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

Following her graduation from Jamestown College, Tieszen taught social studies and physical education and coached track, cross country and girls’ basketball at Freeman Academy for four years, 1987-91.

She was a permanent substitute teacher in science for the 1997-98 school year. From 1999-2003, she taught social studies and computer while doing curriculum development and coaching track and boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Before returning to Freeman Academy as head of school, Tieszen taught at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, 2003-08.

In addition to her teaching and school administration experience, Tieszen has done accounting and payroll for a gymnastics business, managed financial records for a 300-cow dairy farm operation, and served in lay leadership at Hutterthal Mennonite Church in Freeman.

She is currently a member of the boards of Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va., Lezha (Albania) Academic Center, and the Mennonite Schools Executive Council, for which she is treasurer.

Tieszen is the parent or parent-in-law of three Bethel graduates: Aaron Tschetter, Rebecca (Trumble) Tschetter and Jaime Tschetter.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu