Former organ teacher returns to campus for Nov. 9 concert

After multiple postponements, Shirley Sprunger King, D.M.A., will play an organ concert Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

Because the pandemic is still ongoing, chapel seating will be limited and available on a first-come first-served basis.

After that, attenders will be directed to Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center for a livestream of the event.

On King’s program are works by Robert Hobby, Diderik Buxtehude, Peter Hurford, J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn, Robert Lau and Jean Langlais.

King and her husband, Vernon King, live in Goshen, Ind., where King is an organist at Eighth Street Mennonite Church and a member of the St. Joe Valley chapter of the American Guild of Organists (AGO).

She is a graduate of Bluffton (Ohio) University and the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, and earned her doctoral degree at the University of Kansas.

King spent 26 years in Kansas, where she was a professor of music at Bethel, organist at Bethel College Mennonite Church and organist and harpsichordist for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra.

She finished her career at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., retiring in 2013. She was dean of academic advisor and college organist at Dickinson, and also organist at First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle.

She has produced two recordings: Organ and Instruments with the Deknatel Consort, a Bethel faculty group (Faith & Life Press, 1996) and Singing at the Fire: Voices of Anabaptist Martyrs (Faith & Life Press, 1998).

King and Rebecca Slough are co-editors of Nurturing Spirit Through Song: The Legacy of Mary K. Oyer (Cascadia Publishing and Mennonite Media, 2006).

An active member of the American Guild of Organists (AGO), King has been AGO national secretary, director of the National Committee on Membership Development and Chapter Support, and coordinator for the Region III 2011 convention in Harrisburg, Pa.

