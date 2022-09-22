First instrumental performance of year to feature chamber orchestra

Kris Hilding will direct Bethel's small orchestra in a concert Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall, featuring music by Hässler, Grøndahl, Thompson and Mozart.

This will be the first musical performance of the school year on campus since the Wind Ensemble concert scheduled for Sept. 19 had to be postponed.

The concert is free and open to the public with a freewill offering taken to support instrumental music at Bethel.

On the program are “Op. 27, A minor” from 360 Preludes by Johann Wilhelm Hässler, arranged by Hilding; two selections each from Op. 30 and Op. 33 of Norske folkeviser og folkedanse by Agathe Backer Grøndahl, arranged by Hilding; “Soundpainting” by Walter Thompson; and Mozart Mashup: the “Allegro” from Symphony #4 in D major, followed by the “Andante” from Symphony No. 44 in D, followed by the “Allegro” from Symphony #11 in D major, all attributed to Wolfgang Amadeus and/or Leopold Mozart.

Chamber Orchestra personnel are: violin I, Josué Coy Dick, North Newton, and Clem Pearson; violin II, Taylor Dashney, Edmond, Okla., and Lucy Buller, Newton; viola, Ricardo Cavalcante; cello, Abigail Chappell Deckert, North Newton, and Caleb Garber, Newton; flute, Angelika Donaldson, Highland, Ill.; oboe, Peter Buller, Inman; horn, Meri Jenkins and Michelle Romoli; and piano, Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D.; with Bryce Wilson, Sterling, on assorted instruments.

