Final series film offers a beyond-mainstream view of millennials

The final selection in the 2021-22 KIPCOR Film Series offers viewers a chance to see a documentary so new it hasn’t been released in theaters yet.

KIPCOR, the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Bethel College, sponsors the series each school year.

This one concludes with The Revolution Generation, April 24 at 2 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center on campus.

An audience talkback follows with Jacob Miller-Klugesherz, a 2017 Bethel graduate, now a Ph.D. student in sociology at Kansas State University.

The KIPCOR Film Series is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support KIPCOR and the series.

Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, the 80-minute documentary The Revolution Generation is an examination of millennials and activism.

At a count of 2.3 billion people, millennials (born between 1980-2000) are the world’s largest generation and believe in their power to disrupt, change, alter and/or direct almost anything.

Narrated by award-winning actor and activist in her own right Michelle Rodriguez, The Revolution Generation touches on a number of movements driven – through direct action, civil disobedience and large-scale organizing – by millennials, with the current climate emergency at its core.

The film pushes back against the “lazy and entitled” stereotypes of millennials (particularly in the West) to spotlight young leaders and change-makers and the movements they have inspired.

“Ambitious in its scope and diverse in the storytellers it uses,” writes one reviewer, “The Revolution Generation offers a crash course in understanding our place in the world. Ultimately hopeful in tone, it’s an unmissable call to arms.”

Talkback leader Jacob Miller-Klugesherz is a millennial currently steeped in issues of sustainability and climate emergency. In his Ph.D. program, he concentrates in community, agriculture, food and environment, and rural politics and development.

He is an NRT-R3 trainee at K-State sponsored by the National Science Foundation (“NRT” is “NSF research trainee”; “R3” stands for Rural Resource Resiliency).

He researches the barriers to regenerative agriculture adoption, community and personal wellbeing, the effects of absentee ownership on conservation, and moral foundations of the policymaking process related to agriculture and climate change.

Miller-Klugesherz has been a member of the Sunrise movement, and is currently the Manhattan, Kan., chapter co-leader and Big First District liaison for Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

While at Bethel, Miller-Klugesherz was student body president, a forensics All-American and a member of the men’s basketball team. A sixth-generation Kansan, his non-academic interests include cooking, poetry and all things basketball.

