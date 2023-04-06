Film’s stories converge around citizen activists’ fight for clean water

The final offering in the 2022-23 KIPCOR Film Series will screen in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m., followed by an audience talkback.

When British journalist Leana Hosea set out to make Thirst for Justice, a 52-minute documentary, she started with one story but quickly realized the issues went far beyond that.

Thirst for Justice follows Janene Yazzie as she searches for the source of contamination in her son’s school’s water in Sanders, Ariz.

In 1979, a disposal pond for radioactive tailings from a uranium mill in Church Rock, N.M., breached its dam. The mill bordered land belonging to the Navajo Nation, and the breach resulted in the largest release of radioactive material in U.S. history, outdoing the Three Mile Island (Pa.) accident four months earlier.

Yazzie suspected that drinking uranium-contaminated water from the spill caused her ovarian cancer. Armed with a Geiger counter, she began investigating radioactive waste on the Navajo Nation, finding areas hotter than evacuation zones in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

When the epic movement for water justice ignited at Standing Rock, on Lakota land in North and South Dakota, Yazzie was compelled to join. There she met Flint, Mich., water activist Nayyirah Shariff, and their struggles converged.

Yazzie traveled to Flint, where she saw firsthand the similarities between what’s happening in this inner-city location and the Navajo experience.

Flowing through Thirst for Justice is the sacredness of water, including footage of the water ceremonies and teachings from Mary Lyons and other Water Protectors.

Filmmaker Hosea has worked for the BBC as a multi-media journalist in international news and current affairs for more than 12 years. In 2016, she secured a Knight Wallace Fellowship for journalists at the University of Michigan, and went on to make her first independent feature documentary, Thirst For Justice.

She was the inaugural Media Fellow at the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan, and is now an investigative journalist for BBC London.

KIPCOR, the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Bethel College, sponsors the film series each school year. It is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support KIPCOR and the series.

