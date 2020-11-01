Film looks at effects of extreme weather, disparity

The next offering in the KIPCOR Film Series will look at the sometimes deadly relationship between climate change, extreme weather and personal income.

Cooked: Survival by Zip Code will be a virtual presentation, with the film and its talk-back taking place at two different times.

Cooked: Survival by Zip Code is a multiple-award-winning documentary that focuses on the deadly 1995 Chicago heat wave to illustrate how people of color and low-income citizens suffer the most negative impact from natural disasters.

The 76-minute film is an indictment of U.S. disaster preparedness, and forges a link between extreme weather, extreme disparity (of income and other factors) and extreme racism.

Note that watching the film and participating in the talk-back are two distinct, separate events.

You must view the film between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, using this link and password: https://vimeo.com/bullfrogfilms/kipcor-cooked; password: KC30p0 (KC3-zero-p-zero).

Then on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., KIPCOR will host a virtual discussion of the film with Christy Miller Hesed, Hesston, a postdoctoral associate in environmental anthropology at the University of Maryland.

To register for the talk-back, go to kipcor.org, click on the event, and scroll down to the registration link. The Zoom link will be sent Nov. 13, and advance registration is required for the talk-back.

Cooked: Survival by Zip Code is adapted from Eric Klinenberg’s 2002 book Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago.

In the film, released in 2018, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Judith Helfand uses her signature serious-yet-quirky connect-the-dots style to take viewers from the deadly 1995 Chicago heat wave – in which 739 mostly black, elderly and poor Chicagoans died over the course of a week – inside one of the nation’s biggest growth industries, disaster preparedness.

