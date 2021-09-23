Fall Festival returns live and in person this year

Fall Festival 2021 includes alumni awards, both golf and disc golf tournaments, and a Peace Lecture, among many traditional features that had to be foregone in 2020.

Fall Festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 4, with most events on campus Saturday, Oct. 2.

See a complete schedule, which includes ticket information and links for purchasing online, at https://www.bethelks.edu/alumni/events/fall-festival

Two exhibits are open all weekend.

In the Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center is “Roots and Wings: Our Gift from Mother Nature,” a group exhibit by Springdale Nature Center, with sculptures by Beth Vannatta of Halstead. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9-5 Saturday for Fall Festival only, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

The artist reception for “Roots and Wings” is Friday, Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m. outside the gallery.

Kauffman Museum has “Vapes: Marketing an Addiction,” which examines what is known about e-cigarettes, the new alternative to smoking.

The museum store, the permanent exhibits and the tallgrass prairie reconstruction and historic farmstead will be open as well, and museum admission is free Thursday through Sunday, with hours 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, extended hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton will hold its Live Forward capital campaign groundbreaking ceremony.

The campaign will position Kidron Bethel Village as a place for engagement and connection across the community, especially that of Bethel College, with an educational center for 72 students that will offer classroom space and facilitate intergenerational partnerships.

Taste of Newton is downtown on the evening of Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m., when Bethel and the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce partner to celebrate the community, with churches, clubs, organizations and private vendors hosting food booths covering three city blocks downtown and two areas for live music and other performances.

The KIPCOR Peace Lecture will be at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall with Mark McCormick speaking on “Peace: It’s a Choice.”

This is a free event, with donations to KIPCOR accepted, and will conclude with McCormick signing his most recent book, Some Were Paupers, Some Were Kings: Dispatches from Kansas.

Events on Friday, Oct. 1, include the Thresher Classic Alumni Golf Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course (make reservations at https://www.bethelks.edu/alumni/events/alumni-thresher-classic), and the annual STEM Symposium, held in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

This year’s symposium honors Richard Zerger, emeritus professor of chemistry, and features alumni speakers starting at 1 p.m.

The Athletic Booster Club and Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at the Wild Prairie Event Center in Newton at 7 p.m., honoring the 2003 men's basketball team. Russ Graber, a 2020 nominee, has again postponed his induction due to COVID precautions.

Tickets are required to attend this event, with proceeds benefiting the booster club. Purchase at https://bethelthreshers.com/sports/2021/6/9/6147_132677263328766727.aspx )

At 7:30 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium is the first of three performances of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised], fast-paced romp through Shakespeare’s 37 comedies, histories and tragedies in 97 minutes. Buy tickets online at https://www.bethelks.edu/fine-arts

The Mabee Observatory on the 4th floor of Krehbiel Science Center will be open to the public from 8:30-10 p.m.

The first event on Saturday, Oct. 2, is the Kauffman Museum bird walk, starting in the museum parking lot at 7:30 p.m. with leader Lorna Harder, Hesston.

The Kidron Bethel Village Country Breakfast will be a drive-through event from 7:30-9 a.m., featuring sausage-and-egg burritos and fruit for a donation.

The Bethel College Women’s Association will hold their Market in the Round starting at 8 a.m., with baked goods, work by various artists and crafters, and special Bethel items for sale in the Luyken Fine Arts Center lobby and halls.

BCWA will also have booths with New Year’s cookies, borscht and zwiebach, and pie by the slice on the Green, along with other popular food items such as sausage and hot links from the African-American Alumni Association, verenike from the BC Alumni Association, vegetarian curry from the student Diversity Council, kettle corn and much more.

The STEM Symposium continues at 9 a.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

Various booths and exhibits will be on the Green starting at 9 a.m. as well.

There will be a reception from 9 a.m.-noon in Memorial Hall for reunion classes of 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

The Children’s Park is back, beginning at 9 a.m. north of the Ad Building and featuring spin art, an obstacle course, gourd and pumpkin painting, and more.

Kindermusik at the Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts returns as well, in the Discovery Room in the Mem Hall basement at 9 a.m. with BCAPA Kindermusik instructor Sarah Teichler.

Entertainment starts on the Prairie Sky Stage next to Luyken Fine Arts Center at 9:30 a.m. with a cappella vocal music, the Tropical Shores steel drum duo, and both high school and Bethel jazz groups.

The BCAPA music and dance showcase is at 10:30 a.m. in Centennial Plaza in front of Memorial Hall.

The women’s soccer team hosts Randall University at noon on Joe W. Goering Field in Thresher Sports Complex

Kauffman Museum’s special Fall Festival program is at 1:30 p.m. with Lauren Friesen presenting an illustrated program, “The Dutch Golden Age: Mennonite to the Core.”

Room dimensions and COVID restrictions are limiting audience size to 40 individuals with pre-reservations. The program will be available online by Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Bethel’s Host Family program will hold a reunion in the cafeteria in Schultz Student Center with refreshments and a brief program starting at 2 p.m., also by reservation (see https://www.bethelks.edu/alumni/events; scroll down to “Reserve tickets”).

The second performance of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised] is at 3:30 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium.

The reunion of former and current Bethel cheerleaders is from 5-6 p.m. east of the Thresher Stadium parking lot. The tailgate cookout will be from 5-6:30 in the same location, with the cafeteria in Schultz Student Center as the rain alternative (rain cancels most other outdoor events).

For tailgate tickets, go to https://www.bethelks.edu/alumni/events and scroll down to “Reserve tickets.”

Bethel hosts Bethany College in the Fall Festival football game starting at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m./halftime, the Athletic Hall of Fame recognition will take place. Buy game tickets at https://bethelthreshers.com/sports/2021/6/9/6147_132677263328766727.aspx

Immediately following the game, all young alumni (self-defined) are invited to join Bethel’s newest classes, 2020 and 2021, for snacks and a young alumni mixer at Centennial Plaza.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Fall Festival worship service will be held in Memorial Hall at 10 a.m.

The inaugural Herman Bubbert Invitational Disc Golf Tournament starts at 1 p.m. on the Thresher National Disc Golf Course, (first tee is in the green space between the residence halls), with options for beginner singles, advanced singles and doubles. Register at https://www.bethelks.edu/alumni/events (scroll down to “Reserve tickets”).

The final performance of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [revised] is at 2 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium.

From 6-8 p.m., the Golden Thresher Banquet and alumni awards presentation will take place in Memorial Hall.

The program will include special recognition of the Golden Thresher Class of 1971, the presentation of the 2021 Outstanding Alumnus Award to Jennifer Scott Koontz ’98 and the Distinguished Achievement Award to Steve Friesen ’75, and a message from President Jon C. Gering.

Buy tickets at https://www.bethelks.edu/reunions, but be aware that due to social distancing guidelines, admission is limited to members of the 50th reunion class and award winners, and their guests.

Finally, on Monday, Oct. 4, the 2021 Young Alumnus Award winner, Joel Gaeddert ’06, founder and CEO of Flint Hills Design, will present the Young Alumnus convocation at 11 a.m. in Memorial Hall.