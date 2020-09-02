Fall Fest activities modified to include virtual events

Bethel will celebrate the 50th Fall Festival Oct. 3 and, as with many events this year, it will look a little different.

The most visible change will be no booths, vendors or entertainment on the Green.

Instead, planners are organizing several smaller in-person and virtual events, "still committed to being a community of Threshers," said Brad Schmidt, director of alumni engagement.



On campus, there will be the Fall Fest football game vs. Southwestern College at 6 p.m. in Thresher Stadium.

"Get the latest 'Roll On' gear in Thresher Shop and cheer on the team," Schmidt said.

Professor of Visual Art David Long's photography exhibit, “Forthcoming,” will be open in the Regier Art Gallery, and Kauffman Museum, which has free admission on Fall Fest Saturday, is featuring the special exhibit “Sorting Out Race.”

Kauffman Museum is also sponsoring a Saturday morning bird walk.

Other events on campus include a visit day for prospective students and multiple campus activities for current students.



Online events include the Fall Fest production No Cross, No Crown: Covid Edition, an original play by instructor of theater Karen Robu; the alumni awards presentation; and recognition of the Golden Thresher Class of 1970.

Many people look forward to the Bethel College Women’s Association’s Market in the Round, which is now online (year-round) at BCWA's new website, www.bcwamarketonline.com, where crafts, jewelry, Bethel-themed items and much more are available for purchase.

BCWA is also hoping to be able to offer many of the traditional Fall Festival favorite foods, to be ordered online and picked up. Watch the above website for more details.



"However you are able, please join us," Schmidt said.

For updates and additional information, see www.bethelks.edu/alumni/events/fall-festival