End-of-year awards recognize achievements in multiple areas

Bethel College held several events this spring that recognized student achievement in academics, athletics, research and leadership.

The first was the inaugural Leadership Awards event, on April 24. Athletic awards were presented at the annual Threshpys banquet and celebration, held this year on May 6, while May 7 was the Scholars Recognition Ceremony.

The Office of Student Life organized the Leadership Awards ceremony, and presented the following:

● Social Justice Advocate Award – Bethel College Community for Justice and Peace

● Bridge Builder Award – Student Activities Council (SAC)

● Commitment to Service Award – Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT)

● Community Assistant of the Year – Jesse McMichael, senior from Highland, Calif.

● Emerging Leader Award – Ashley SaJous, sophomore from Columbus, Ga.

● Established Leader Award – Logan DeMond, graduating senior from Broken Arrow, Okla.

● Student Supporter of the Year – Allen Jantz, professor of education

● Student Ambassador of the Year – Sophie Girtz, senior from Valley Center, Kan.

● Student Organization of the Year – Diversity Council

● Seth Dunn Memorial Award – Denzel Dixon, senior from Newark, Del.

● Program of the Year – Black Excellence Celebration, Feb. 25; organized by Diversity Council

● Adviser of the Year – Sam Bond, coordinator of student activities and engagement

At the May 7 Scholars Recognition event, three graduating seniors received a Thresher Award, Bethel’s highest academic honor.

Kip Wedel, associate professor of history and political science, on behalf of himself and Christine Crouse-Dick, professor of communication arts, gave a Thresher Award to Logan DeMond, Broken Arrow, Okla., a double major in communication arts and history.

Crouse-Dick presented a Thresher to Julianna Schrag, Goessel, Kan., in communication arts. On behalf of herself and Siobhán Scarry, professor of English, Crouse-Dick also gave a Thresher to Allison Weaver, Hesston, Kan., a double major in communication arts and English.

All three students graduated from Bethel on May 14.

Among the other academic awards presented were:

● Dorothy Wedel Kaufman Honor Scholarship in English, to Lucy Buller, junior from Newton

● J. Lloyd Spaulding Award for Economics and Business, to graduating senior Zach Kennell, Newton

● Ray and Betty Funk Prize for Entrepreneurship, to Lamoria Brockington, junior from Garland, Texas, and Tristen Burger, senior from Larned, Kan.

● Teachers of Promise (formally presented at the Kansas State Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award banquet last November): J’Lynne Stolsworth, a December 2022 graduate from Harper, Kan., elementary, and Stephany Meyer, graduating senior from Goessel, Kan., English secondary

● Iota Chi Excellence in Nursing Scholarship, to Aubry Grame, graduating senior from Kalispell, Mont., who was also inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the nurses’ honor society

● Global Ministries Scholarship, to Josué Coy Dick, junior from North Newton, spending the summer studying Spanish, along with K’ekchi language and culture, in Guatemala, and Abby Chappell Deckert, junior from North Newton, visiting Muslim refugees in Europe this summer

The URICA Summer Fellowships were announced:

● Josh Kennell, senior from Newton, in psychology;

● Emily Brandt, senior from Newton, and Harlie Hunton, senior from El Dorado Hills, Calif., joint award in social work;

● Cristobal Goldberg, senior from Santiago, Chile, in social work;

● Caden McArthur, senior from Cleveland, Okla., in math and computer science.

There were several special awards in science:

● Outstanding Senior in Chemistry, 2022-23 – Miki Harkins, graduating senior from Wichita

● Outstanding Junior in Chemistry, 2022-23 – Nalea Payton, senior from El Dorado, Kan.

● Outstanding Sophomore in Biochemistry, 2022-23 – Gabby Fields, junior from Tulsa, Okla.

● Outstanding Sophomore in Organic Chemistry, 2022-23 – Claire Broxterman, junior from Lindsborg, Kan.

● Outstanding Sophomore in Physics, 2022-23 – Tobin Wise, junior from Pleasant Hill, Mo.

There were two special awards given, in art and theater.

Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual arts and design, and David Long, professor of art, presented an award for “Outstanding Service in Visual Arts and Design” to Capri Stevenson-Bisom, graduating senior from Barrington, N.J., a “dependable and conscientious” assistant over the past several years in the Regier Art Gallery.

Damon Klassen, technical director of theater, gave an “Outstanding Theater Student” award to Rachel Geyer, graduating senior from Oxford, Iowa, who was “devoted to every theater production since she arrived in fall 2019, with a passion for theater too strong to overcome. She was stage manager for six productions, did sound and/or light for eight, and participated in the Prison Theater Project.”

The Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (KIPCOR) recognized the winners of the annual C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest: in first place, Peter Buller, junior from Inman, Kan., and in second place, Kaytlen Keough, graduating senior from Albany, Ore.

Christine Crouse-Dick announced several awards to The Bethel Collegian, the student newspaper, in its first year taking part in the Golden Leaf Northern Plains Collegiate Media Association competition:

● Brett Esch, junior from Carrollton, Texas, 1st place, Best Sports Column

● Becca Schlosser, sophomore from Newton, 2nd place, Best Arts and Entertainment Story

● Lindsey Pfannenstiel, graduating senior from Hays, Kan., 2nd place, Best Feature Photo

● The Bethel College Collegian, 3rd place, Best Social Media Presence

● The Bethel College Collegian, 2nd place, Best Overall Newspaper

The athletic awards, the Threshpys, included a number of special awards. Among these:

● Gerry Sieber Service Award, to Chris Ibach, head athletic trainer, and Brooke Powers, football athletic trainer and clinical education coordinator for health and physical education;

● Douglas A. Penner Champion of Character Scholarship, to Josie Stupey, junior from Arlington, Wash., women’s basketball, and Kayden Christiansen, junior from Lakin, Kan., football;

● George Rogers III Outstanding Athlete of the Year, female and male, Claire Hedlund, senior from McPherson, Kan., in women’s soccer, and Trey Palmer, graduating senior from Pearland, Texas, in football and men’s track and field;

● Loren and Peggy Reusser Spirit Scholarship, Jenna Mahoney, sophomore from Gardner, Kan., women’s tennis (1st place female), Kaity Shima, senior from Topeka, Kan., volleyball (2nd place female), Luke Schmidt, junior from Newton, men’s track and field (1st place male), and Jordan Twenter, sophomore from Independence, Mo., men’s tennis (2nd place male).

Other Thresher athletic achievement awards included:

● Freshman of the Year, female and male, Caryn Yoder, Hesston, Kan., women’s basketball, and Carmelo Yakubu, Katy, Texas, men’s basketball;

● Unsung Hero of the Year, Jared Mocaby, graduating senior from Wichita, men’s basketball;

● Comeback of the Year, Milan Bucek, senior from Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, in men’s tennis;

● Breakthrough of the Year, female and male, Cynae Wiley, graduating senior from South Haven, Kan., in softball, and Brenden Sanders, senior from Plano, Texas, in football;

● Newcomer of the Year, female and male, Myiah Logue, senior from Moundridge, Kan., in women’s track and field, and Trevon Madison, senior from Warren, Mich., in football;

● Individual Performance of the Year, female and male, Daniela Herrera, sophomore from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in women’s tennis, and Trey Palmer, graduating senior from Pearland, Texas, in men’s track and field;

● Threshpy Athlete of the Year, female and male, Daniela Herrera, women’s tennis, and Clifford Byrd II, graduating senior from Memphis, Texas, men’s basketball.

The Threshpys also recognized Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference athletic and academic achievements, and including the presentation of B Letter Awards and 4-year letter awards.

4-year letter winners:

● Men’s basketball – Clifford Byrd II

● Cheer – Breanna Galindo

● Women’s cross country – Aubry Grame

● Dance – Edel Miller

● Football – Logan DeMond, Jesse Garcia, Grant Godsey, Ryan Gregg, John Henson, Ryan Junkermeier, Keegan Martin, Kade Miller, Trey Palmer, Seth Weatherby

● Golf – Kyle Belvin

● Men’s soccer – Cristobal Goldberg, Vicente Trejo

● Women’s soccer – Sydney Brown, Taylor Dashney, Abby Edson, Miki Harkins, Claire Hedlund, Cheyenne Lisle, Katy Ponce, Jazlyn Reese, Vanessa Torres

● Softball – Rachel Duer, Kailey Gonzalez, Brianna Reeves

● Men’s track and field – Trey Palmer

● Women’s track and field – Aubry Grame

● Volleyball – Katey Wilhelm, Julie Wilhite

B Letter Awards (4-year letter winners plus the following seniors):

● Men’s basketball – Braydon Barber, Jack Brice, Tavaughn Flowers, Bryant Mocaby, Jared Mocaby, Reggie Smith, Tanner Wallace, Ike Umeh

● Women’s basketball – Lena Driscoll, Troi Lucas, Jordyn Lyons, Jasmine Peete, Melinda Vargas

● Cheer – Jayci Mastre

● Football – Conlan Bruggerman, Tyler Dobbs, Dagen Goodner, Issac Enriquez, Jarrod Foster, Justin Foster, Cayle Irvin, Dalen Kistner, Josh Maran, Jakoby Masters, Bryan Parker, Amani Peoples, Austin Price, Antwon Thompson, Philip Williams

● Flag football – Miki Harkins

● Men’s soccer – Osvaldo Alvarez, Louis Etienne, Brian Firebaugh, Sebastian Formento, Kevin Hampton, Sean Holness, Arthur Mahrer, Matheus Tavares, Sergio Torres

● Women’s soccer – Britney Bayer, Ashtin Duerksen, Anna Ranzinger, Mariah Vallejo

● Softball – Catherine Carter, Marissa Harrison, Amber Mott, Olivia Nava, Karlie Stephens, Cynae Wiley

● Women’s track and field – Kalyn Corley

KCAC athletic awards:

● Men’s basketball – Clifford Byrd II, All-KCAC 1st Team, All-KCAC Defensive Team; Bryant Mocaby, All-KCAC 3rd Team; Carmelo Yakubu, All-KCAC Honorable Mention, All-Freshman Team, Freshman of the Year

● Women’s basketball – Jasmine Peete, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Caryn Yoder, All-Freshman Team

● Cheer – Michayla Contreras, All-KCAC 1st Team; Isaiah Gayden, All-KCAC 1st Team; Kaylon Hamilton, All-KCAC 1st Team; Aaron Aery, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Madison Mitchell, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Sierra Rudman, All-KCAC Honorable Mention

● Dance – Meya Green, All-KCAC 1st Team; Hannah Harris, All-KCAC Honorable Mention

● Football – Brayden Francis, All-KCAC 1st Team-Special Teams, All-KCAC 2nd Team-Offense; Doug Grider, All-KCAC 1st Team; Keegan Martin, All-KCAC 1st Team; Trey Palmer, All-KCAC 1st Team-Defense, All-KCAC Honorable Mention-Special Teams; Brenden Sanders, All-KCAC 1st Team; Josh Seabolt, All-KCAC 1st Team; D.J. Ciers, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Cole Herman, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Ryan Junkermeier, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Kashius McCray, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Kade Miller, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Chantz Scurry, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Loggan Birch, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Jairo Castillo Jr., All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Tyler Dobbs, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Grant Godsey, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; John Henson, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Julian Jackson, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Amani Peoples, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Philip Williams, All-KCAC Honorable Mention

Flag football – Victoria Esquivel, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Miki Harkins, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Kylah Rome, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Jaquelle Tucker, All-KCAC Honorable Mention

● Men’s soccer – Adalsteinn Krisstinson, All-KCAC Honorable Mention

● Women’s soccer – Claire Hedlund, All-KCAC 1st Team; Grace Anderson, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Sydney Brown, All-KCAC Honorable Mention; Jazlyn Reese, All-KCAC Honorable Mention

● Men’s tennis – Milan Bucek, All-KCAC 1st Team; Michael Cech, All-KCAC 2nd Team

● Women’s tennis – Daniela Herrera, Athlete of the Year, All-KCAC 1st Team; Fatima Nemi, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Halle Krehbiel, All-KCAC 3rd Team

● Men’s indoor track and field (All-KCAC) –Isaiah Bartel, 600m, 4x800m relay, distance medley relay; Sebastian Formento, 4x400m relay; Gabe Gaeddert, distance medley relay; Simon Hodge, 600m, 4x400m relay, 4x800m relay; Julius McVay, shot put; Nick Morgan, distance medley relay; Chris Ortiz, 400m, 4x400m relay; Trey Palmer, 60m, long jump, 4x400m relay; Luke Schmidt, 4x800m relay; Richard Whatley Jr., 4x800m relay; Tobin Wise, distance medley relay

● Women’s indoor track and field (All-KCAC) – Karsen Dunham, long jump, triple jump; Aubry Grame, 60m hurdles; Myiah Logue, Field Athlete of the Meet, long jump, triple jump

● Men’s outdoor track and field (All-KCAC) – Isaiah Bartel, 4x800m relay, 800m, 4x800m; Sebastian Formento, 4x100m relay, 4x800m; Simon Hodge, 4x800m relay, 4x800m; Julian Jackson, 4x100m relay; Daniel Kaufman, javelin; Tre Lucas, 4x800m; Trey Palmer, long jump champion, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay; Franklin Sampson, high jump; Luke Schmidt, 4x800m relay; Corbin Unruh, 4x100m relay; Tobin Wise, 4x800m relay

● Women’s outdoor track and field (All-KCAC) – Elly Bertholf, 4x800m relay; Karsen Dunham, triple jump champion, long jump, 4x100m relay; Aubry Grame, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay; Myiah Logue, long jump champion, triple jump, 4x100m relay; Mia Roman, 4x800m relay; Bethany Schrag, 4x800m relay; Parker Schroeder, 4x800m relay, 4x100m relay

● Volleyball – Mia Loganbill, All-KCAC 1st Team; Kylah Carter, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Katey Wilhelm, All-KCAC 2nd Team; Jordan Boone, All-KCAC 3rd Team

Scholar-athlete honors for 2022-23 – at 178 and 72 for KCAC and NAIA, respectively – are believed to be the most in Bethel history.

NAIA Scholar-Athletes

● Men’s basketball – Jack Brice, Marcus LaBonde

● Women’s basketball – Lena Driscoll, Jaycee Freshour, Josie Stupey, Melinda Vargas

● Cheer – Breanna Galindo, Faith Lindley, Jordyn Smith

● Men’s cross country – Isaiah Bartel, Andrew Graber, Luke Schmidt, Tobin Wise

● Women’s cross country –Aubry Grame, Stephany Meyer, Lynnzey Young

● Dance – Edel Miller

● Football – Ben Bollinger, Kayden Christiansen, Logan DeMond, Tyler Dobbs, James Goff, Ryan Gregg, Doug Grider, Scott Grider, Grant Hause, Cole Herman, Cayle Irvin, Keegan Martin, Colton McCarthy, Mitchell Monteith, Josh Seabolt, Tate Seabolt

● Men’s soccer – Kevin Hampton, Arthur Mahrer, Vicente Trejo, Juan Volker

● Women’s soccer – Katie Rose Friesen Birky, Madison Bliss, Taylor Dashney, Alexis Eddy, Abby Edson, Gabby Fields, Sophie Girtz, Miki Harkins, Kelsie Kreutzer, Katy Ponce

● Softball – Claire Broxterman, Catherine Carter, Rachel Duer, Lauren Hurd, Jesse McMichael, Brianna Reeves, Sidney Smith, Karlie Stephens, Cynae Wiley

● Men’s tennis – Milan Bucek, James Menard, Jordan Twenter

● Women’s tennis – Halle Krehbiel, Fatima Nemi, Nalea Payton

● Men’s track and field – Isaiah Bartel, Andrew Graber, Luke Schmidt, Tobin Wise

● Women’s track and field – Aubry Grame, Mia Roman

● Volleyball – Sophia Chindamo, Maddie Chupp, Mia Loganbill, Kaity Shima

KCAC Scholar-Athletes (all NAIA Scholar-Athletes plus the following) :

● Women’s basketball – Brianna Clark, Jasmine Peete

● Cheer – Conor Carey, Isaiah Gayden, Jayci Mastre

● Dance – Emma Grimsley

● Football – Joey Blakesley, Tristen Burger, Denzel Dixon, Jarrod Foster, Justin Foster, Dalen Kistner, Cade Mason, Kade Miller, Ben Rudeen, Kale Schroeder, Seth Weatherby

● Flag football – Miki Harkins, Jesse McMichael, Lizzie Schmucker

● Golf – Kyle Belvin, Nathan Gutierrez

● Men’s soccer – Cristobal Goldberg, Sean Holness, Gustavo Infante, Juan Nicoletti, Lucas Pardo, Colton Rothwell, Sergio Torres

● Women’s soccer – Britney Bayer, Ashtin Duerksen, Anna Ranzinger

● Softball –Kelsie Kreutzer, Anna Northcutt, Madison Terrell

● Men’s tennis – Michael Cech, Tomas Quercia

● Women’s tennis – Kiara Ashurst, Jenna Mahoney

● Men’s indoor track and field – Isaiah Bartel, Andrew Graber, Daniel Kaufman, Cade Mason, Luke Schmidt, Tobin Wise

● Women’s indoor track and field – Aubry Grame, Mia Roman, Lynnzey Young

● Men’s outdoor track and field – Isaiah Bartel, Andrew Graber, Daniel Kaufman, Cade Mason, Luke Schmidt, Tobin Wise

● Women’s outdoor track and field – Aubrey Grame, Mia Roman, Lynnzey Young

● Volleyball – Jordan Boone, Arianna Gomez, Harlie Hunton, Lauren McCreary, Mia Roman, Katey Wilhelm

KCAC Scholar Teams (cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher):

TBA

KCAC Teams of Character (based on academic achievement and service):

● Competitive dance

● Men’s golf

● Women’s soccer

● Women’s indoor track and field

● Men’s outdoor track and field

All-American athletic honors:

● Men’s basketball – Clifford Byrd II, NAIA Honorable Mention All-American

● Football – Keegan Martin, offensive lineman, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 1st Team All-American, Associated Press (AP) 2nd Team All-American; Trey Palmer, defensive back, AP 1st Team All-American, AFCA 2nd Team All-American; Brenden Sanders, defensive back, AFCA Honorable Mention All-American; Josh Seabolt, linebacker, AFCA Honorable Mention All-American

● Men’s tennis – Milan Bucek, NAIA Honorable Mention All-American

● Women’s tennis – Daniela Herrera, NAIA Honorable Mention All-American

● Men’s indoor track – Trey Palmer, long jump, NAIA All-American

CoSIDA honors:

● Madison Bliss, women’s soccer

● Claire Broxternan, softball

● Milan Bucek, men’s tennis

● Maddie Chupp, volleyball

● Kayden Christiansen, football

● Logan DeMond, football

● Rachel Duer, softball

● Alexis Eddy, women’s soccer

● Abby Edson, women’s soccer

● Gabby Fields, women’s soccer

● Jaycee Freshour, women’s basketball

● Breanna Galindo, cheer

● Doug Grider, football

● Scott Grider, football

● Miki Harkins, women’s soccer

● Cole Herman, football

● Halle Krehbiel, women’s tennis

● Faith Lindley, cheer

● Mia Loganbill, volleyball

● Keegan Martin, football

● Edel Miller, dance

● Fatima Nemi, women’s tennis

● Lucas Pardo, men’s soccer

● Nalea Payton, women’s tennis

● Katy Ponce, women’s soccer

● Brianna Reeves, softball

● Josh Seabolt, football

● Tate Seabolt, football

● Kaity Shima, volleyball

● Jordyn Smith, cheer

● Josie Stupey, women’s basketball

● Vicente Trejo, men’s soccer

● Juan Volker, men’s soccer

● Cynae Wiley, softball

