Department of Nursing to be reviewed for re-accreditation

The Bethel College Department of Nursing will be reviewed for re-accreditation February 26-28, 2024 by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). This will be an evaluation of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Interested parties may submit written comments concerning Bethel College Department of Nursing’s qualifications for accreditation. Written third-party comments will be received by CCNE until 21 days before the accreditation visit. All comments must be received by CCNE no later than February 5, 2024.

All third-party comments submitted to CCNE must be written in English, consistent with CCNE’s policy on the Conduct of Business in English. Only signed comments will be accepted by CCNE. CCNE shares third-party comments with members of the evaluation team, but does not share the comments with the program during the review process. During its review of the program, the evaluation team considers third-party comments, if any, that relate to accreditation standards.

All comments must be directed to:

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

Attn: Third-Party Comments

655 K Street, NW, Suite 750

Washington, DC 20001

Or via email:

thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org