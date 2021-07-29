Dao follows in sister’s footsteps as scholarship recipient

It’s all in the family for Sandy Dao, senior from Salina, Kan., who is Bethel’s recipient of the Maud Wyatt Memorial Scholarship for 2021.

The Kansas Independent Colleges Foundation (KICF) recently named the 20 recipients of the annual scholarship, funded by the Maud Wyatt Educational Trust.

Bethel’s recent awardees have included Abby Schmidt of Newton in 2020, Kaci Wilson of Sterling, Kan., in 2019, and Candy Dao, Sandy Dao’s older sister, in 2018.

Recipients are full-time, degree-seeking students on the cusp of graduation who have demonstrated excellence in academics, character and integrity, and a commitment to the value of a private college education in Kansas.

“These students lifted the spirit of their respective communities during this historic year, while also maintaining GPAs of 3.5 or above,” said the KICF press release.

KICF awards up to 20 such scholarships (one from each member institution in good standing) each year.

This year, for the first time, all 20 recipients were female, although gender was not a factor or criteria in any recipient’s selection, and the individual colleges do not collaborate on nominations.

Dao is majoring in biology at Bethel with a chemistry minor, on a pre-medicine track.

This summer, as a recipient of one of Bethel’s RICHE grants, she has been shadowing practitioners in various fields of medicine “to gain clinical experience and knowledge of each specialty that will pave the way for my future in medicine,” she said.

As a freshman, Dao was an award-winning a member of the Bethel College forensics team, advancing to nationals. She also sings in the Bethel College Concert Choir.

She has participated in student government and the Student Activities Council, and works in the Office of Student Life during the school year, and as a teaching assistant and tutor in various science classes and areas.

“Through these experiences, I have really been connected to campus life and the community,” Dao said.

“I was drawn to Bethel due to its size and the opportunities that this private college presented,” she continued.

“I’m very grateful to be the recipient of this scholarship – I was honored to be chosen to apply for the scholarship, [which] will help me financially as I enter my final year at Bethel College.”

Wyatt Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of their academic achievements and contributions to their community during their collegiate career.

In the scholarship applications, each must demonstrate leadership, character, attention to academic excellence, an appreciation for the impact that a private college education has had on her/his life and how that education has prepared her/him for a lifetime of personal and professional fulfillment.

“The diversity of majors reflects the many ways private college students find purpose and success in the world,” KICF President Matthew Lindsey said upon announcement of the 2021 scholarships.

“KICF is confident that these scholarships will help [the students] complete a degree that is preparing them for a lifetime of professional and personal fulfillment.”

KICF member institutions, in addition to Bethel College, are Baker University, Barclay College, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Central Christian College of Kansas, Cleveland University Kansas City, Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, McPherson College, Manhattan Christian College, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College and the University of Saint Mary. Learn more at www.kscolleges.org.

The scholarship was established in 1995 through the generosity of Maud Wyatt, whose bequest has supported the work of KICF and its institutions since 1961. The Kansas Independent College Foundation seeks to develop, promote, and direct unified approaches to selected corporations, foundations and individuals for financial support of Kansas’ independent colleges and universities.

Located in Topeka, KICF is a 501(c)3 that develops and enhances the competitive standing of its 20 independent, nonprofit, regionally accredited, degree-granting colleges and universities and strives to assure opportunity and choice in higher education for all students.

