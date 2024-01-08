Coy Dick wins competition, will play with NMKSO in winter concert

For the second year in a row, a Bethel student is the winner of the annual Dwight Beckham Young Soloist competition (college division) sponsored by the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra.

Josué Coy Dick, a junior from North Newton, is a violinist.

In addition to being this year’s college division winner, Coy Dick won as a high school student in 2020.

He will play the first movement from Samuel Barber’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 14 with the NMKSO in their Winter Classics Concert, Sunday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. in the Newton High School auditorium.

The high school division winner, saxophonist Ava Wain from Andover High School, will play Ballade for Saxophone and Orchestra by Henri Tomas.

Chris David Westover-Muñoz conducts, in a program entitled “Arctic Pastoral” that also includes Symphony No. 3 by Jean Sibelius and Cantus Arcticus/Concerto for Birds and Orchestra by Einojuhani Rautavaara.

To buy tickets online, see https://nmkso.org/tickets/ They can also be purchased in the two weeks before the concert at Faith & Life Bookstore (606 N. Main St., Newton) or the NMKSO office (120 W. 6th St., Suite 120, Newton) or at the door.

