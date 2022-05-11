Concert Choir tours in eastern Europe       

William Eash’s final tour as director of Bethel's large choir is taking the group to Germany, Poland, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia, May 17-June 12.

They will sing concerts in Berlin, Großbeeren and Kyritz in Germany; Gdansk, Kraków and Warsaw in Poland; Budapest; Sarajevo and Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina; and Pridvorje and Dubrovnik in Croatia.

While on a sabbatical semester in Poland, Professor of History Mark Jantzen organized the tour. He will travel with the choir.

Members of the 58-voice choir are Elizabeth Alderfer, Goessel, Kan.; Beth Balzer, Inman, Kan.; Phillip Balzer, Freeman, S.D.; Emily Brandt, Newton; Peter Buller, Inman; Annie Carlson, Freeman, S.D.; Miguel Molina Chavez, Newton; Sandy Dao, Salina, Kan.; Isabela Diaz, Oklahoma City; Josué Coy Dick, North Newton; Angelika Donaldson, Highland, Ill.; Tristan England, Pretty Prairie, Kan.; Ethan Entz, Newton; Schyler Entz, Newton; Josie Epp, Marion, S.D.; Peyton Fast, Moundridge, Kan.; Carter Funk, Hesston, Kan.; Eddie Gaeddert, Goessel; Nathan Garber, Newton; Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie; Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa; Charlie Gibson, Ashland, Kan.; Kendra Gooden, Wichita; Andrew Graber, Divide, Colo.; Natalie Graber, Divide, Colo.; Aubry Grame, Kalispell, Mont.; Zane Harder, Newton; Matthew Hernandez, Chanute, Kan.; Kendall Hiebert, Goessel; Hayden Honomichl, Great Bend, Kan.; Clara Janssen, Beatrice, Neb.; Addie Regier Kauffman, Newton; Jeff Regier Kauffman, Newton; Daniel Kaufman, Moundridge; Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge; Arran Kearney, Birkenhead, England; Joshua Kennell, Newton; John Mark Koontz, North Newton; Halle Krehbiel, Hesston; Adam Kroeker, Augusta, Kan.; Stephany Meyer, Goessel; Edel Miller, Goessel; Rachel Miller, Freeman, S.D.; Bethany Powls, Garnett, Kan.; Bethany Regehr, Whitewater, Kan.; Eli Regier, Newton; Ben Rudeen, Osage City, Kan.; Seth Rudeen, Osage City, Kan.; Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge; Julianna Schrag, Goessel; Kaity Shima, Topeka, Kan.; Christopher Strecker, Goessel; Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick, Kan.; Zach Watson, Independence, Mo.; Allison Weaver, Hesston; Bryce Wilson, Sterling, Kan.; Sam Wilson, North Newton; and Dylan Yoder, Hutchinson, Kan.

About 50 choir members will be on the tour, along with faculty members Jantzen and William Eash, D.M.A., director of choral activities, who will retire at the end of June.

The choir sings a program of mostly sacred music, including several by contemporary composers, and several arrangements of traditional spirituals.

The choir's tour preview concert was held May 14 and, like every annual “home concert,” included special recognition of graduating seniors.

