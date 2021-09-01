Communications director honored with regional marketing award

At Bethel for two-and-a-half years, Tricia Clark has overseen an award-winning rebranding campaign for the college while managing all the other requirements of the job.

When the Wichita Business Journal named the recipients of its 2nd annual Marketing Awards on Aug. 26, Bethel College’s director for institutional communications and marketing was the only one from a small private college.

The WBJ’s Marketing Awards go to Wichita-area professionals who “excel in making their company or organization look and perform its best.”

The awards honor professionals who use “strategic planning as an effective way of promoting a message or brand to customers and the community; build high-performance teams around them; lead in devising strategies that maximize the return on investment for the company [or organization]; exhibit a strong corporate social responsibility; are involved in the community.”

As an English literature graduate of Kansas State University, Galva native Clark’s “original plan was to be an editorial intern at Graywolf Press in St. Paul, Minn., apply to an MFA program in writing, and eventually teach at a higher education institution.”

She did the internship as planned and then made a turn, into marketing independent publishers that were located worldwide, which led to her interest in the field of marketing.

Before coming to Bethel, she worked in marketing in Lindsborg for several years.

At Bethel, Clark is “responsible for articulating the image and consistent messaging for Bethel College to attract students, inspire support and gain the attention of the media and other publics through various marketing avenues,” she said.

She leads a team of three, overseeing all campus marketing – print and digital – Bethel publications, website and social media content, and media relations efforts.

“Ultimately I am responsible for raising the profile of the college, recruiting students, retaining students and fundraising through communication and marketing efforts,” she said.

“Bethel students will make a difference in the world. I’m committed to marketing to prospective students who want to live out the Bethel mission and vision.

“It is easy to promote and create messaging for Bethel because I believe in the college’s direction and leadership. In addition, I feel I have found an institution whose mission resonates with me personally.”

Asked for her greatest achievement at Bethel thus far, she notes the rebranding – all graphic design and identity, along with the tagline “We Are Threshers.”

“My team of [graphic designer] Erin Myrtle, [former multimedia coordinator] Taylor Brown and [writer/editor] Melanie Zuercher took approximately a year to come up with the concept, brand identity, design and look.

“We won a CASE award for our efforts. I am simply very proud of the new overall conceptualization of what it means to be a Bethel Thresher.”

Said Bethel President Jon C. Gering, “Kansas knows about the threshing stone and Bethel College because Tricia Clark developed a strategic plan to ensure its broad visibility in the state.”

He continued, “Tricia has helped change the fortune and direction of Bethel through her excellent marketing and leadership. Our enrollment has increased steadily over the last two and a half years – Tricia’s tenure – because of our increased visibility and modern appeal to students.

“Tricia is an accomplished marketing professional who has used her marketing skills to make a profound impact on the success of college in a short amount of time.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #26 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, and earned its third-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2020-21; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and is #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities named by lendEDU.com as “Best for Financial Aid,” as well as #23 “Safest College Towns in the U.S.,” ranked by lendEDU.com for 2020-21. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu