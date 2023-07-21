Coffee shop gets name, opening date

The opening date for the new coffee shop in the space formerly occupied by Reverie Roasters at Mojo’s has now been announced: Aug. 1-3 for the soft opening and Aug. 4 for the grand opening.

The name of shop invokes institutional history: “1887 Café” denotes the college’s founding date 136 years ago.

About 150 people – students, faculty, staff and community members – responded to a poll this past spring to choose the name.

This came after previous occupant Reverie decided to discontinue its coffee shop at Bethel, effective in mid-May.

After considering several proposals, Bethel decided to collaborate with Aladdin Campus Dining, its food services partner since 2012, in a new venture.

Hours are 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. every day including Sunday, with evening hours 7-11 p.m. Tues.-Sat. These may be adjusted later, depending on demand, said Aladdin Executive Chef Luci Johnson.

“The 1887 Café is positioned to be a welcoming place for Threshers, future Threshers, their families and the community to enjoy together,” said Tricia Clark, Bethel executive director of marketing and communications.

“We look forward to the additional partnership between Bethel and Aladdin to continue to serve campus along with the broader Newton area.”

Under Aladdin management and eventually employing students, the café will be open to the public, with a menu that includes Proudly Serving Starbucks® coffee and coffee drinks, along with smoothies, scones, cinnamon rolls, muffins, bacon-potato-egg-and-cheese bites, breakfast sandwiches, grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, wraps and paninis, and made-to-order fries and chips.

Johnson emphasized that although the coffee products are from Starbucks, The 1887 Café won’t be able to accept Starbucks gift cards or add customer reward points. However, the Starbucks drinks will be slightly less expensive than in a Starbucks store.

With the extended hours, Johnson hopes to have student-planned programming during some of the evening hours.

Other differences from the previous shop: students will eventually be able to use flex dollars at the 1887 Café, the menu will be more affordable, and it will integrate into the current meal plan.

As before, online ordering will be available.

Aladdin has been doing a refresh in the space in Schultz Student Center, with new paint and artwork for the walls, with plans for a full remodel sometime in the future, said Johnson.

“We want to create a nice, quiet, relaxing environment for people to socialize and study,” Johnson said. “We want to make it a fun and friendly place to hang out.”

