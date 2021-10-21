Choral groups to present fall showcase live and in-person again

After a pandemic-forced break, Bethel Sings returns to campus on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. on the Ad Building steps (or Mem Hall in case of bad weather).

Bethel choral groups will present this fall showcase (note the change of location from some previously printed calendars).

The concert will move indoors, to Memorial Hall, if the weather requires it. But William Eash, D.M.A., director of choral activities, hopes that won’t happen.

“We can now sing without masks if we’re outdoors,” he said.

Featured groups are the Bethel College Concert Choir and the Women’s Chorus, which Eash directs, and the student-led small a cappella groups Open Road and Woven.

Attenders are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for sitting on the Green in front of the Ad Building, although there will be some chairs set up.

If the concert moves indoors, current Bethel COVID protocol requires mask wearing and physical distancing with groups of 10 or more.

The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken to support vocal music study and performance at Bethel.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu