Chamber orchestra to present a February concert

Bethel’s small orchestra will play the first music department concert of the spring semester, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

It is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support the study and performance of music at Bethel.

Kristopher Hilding directs the chamber orchestra.

On the program are a movement of Vivaldi’s Oboe Concerto in D minor featuring Peter Buller, oboe; well-known selections, such as “The Swan,” from Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals; and dances by Brahms and Dvořák.

Ensemble members are The ensemble members are: oboe, Peter Buller, Inman; violins, Josué Coy Dick, North Newton, Taylor Dashney, Edmond, Okla., and Lucy Buller, Newton; cello, Caleb Garber, Newton; and piano, Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D.

The concert will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/@bethelcollegemusicdepartment (the Bethel College Music Department YouTube channel).

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu