Chamber orchestra to give end-of-semester concert

Bethel’s small orchestra will play its final concert of the semester on Tues., April 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

It is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support the study and performance of music at Bethel.

Kris Hilding directs the chamber orchestra.

On the program are works by Victor Borge (arranged by Hilding), Georg Philipp Telemann, Josquin des Prez, Béla Bartók, Gor Hovhannisyan and Georges Bizet.

Orchestra personnel are: Josué Coy Dick, Alejandra Martinez, Samuel Wilson and Taylor Dashney, violins; John Mark Koontz, double bass; Eli Regier, flute; Phillip Balzer and Peter Buller, oboes; and Balzer on piano.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #15 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #31 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, both for 2021-22. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university selected for the American Association of College & Universities’ 2021 Institute on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, and has been named a TRHT Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu