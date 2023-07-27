Challenge grant will lead to campaign completion by 2024

Bethel has received a $2 million challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation to complete its Wellness Center project, the major piece of the college’s broader Engage the Future capital campaign.

The Wellness Center is intended to be a facility for the entire Bethel campus community in North Newton – to serve all students, faculty, staff and community members with a space that enhances the Bethel value of holistic wellness through a balance of mental, physical and spiritual practice.

The Wellness Center continues to build momentum, with donors providing $4.4 million of the new $11.1 million goal. Inflation drove the original $10.8 million projected cost to $18.5 million by late 2022, requiring a resizing of the building’s footprint and features.

President Jon Gering expressed joy and gratitude. “We are grateful for the challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation for the Wellness Center project,” he said. “It has already provided a momentum boost for our fundraising activities.”

The Mabee Foundation has been a historic partner with Bethel, assisting the college in building Krehbiel Science Center, Thresher Stadium and Joe W. Goering Field, and the James A. Will Family Academic Center remodel.

The John and Lottie Mabee Foundation formed in 1948, granting challenge awards to brick and mortar projects across six states.

The grants are purposely designed to require and inspire widespread public support for projects. As such, Mabee Foundation Challenge Grants have enabled many organizations to finish projects in a timely fashion and, in the process, to build their bases of support in a way that helps insure the health of the organizations for the long term.

The Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant requires Bethel to raise the remaining $4.41 million by April 1, 2024, to receive the grant.

Bethel has also received $274,276 through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, requiring a three-times match from donors for a total of $822,830. Additionally, Bethel applied for and received the Kansas Community Service Tax Credits with a maximum award of $115,600.

Bethel Vice President for Advancement Pam Tieszen noted, “The Engage the Future campaign has experienced the realities of a global pandemic and economic volatility, but as we round this final turn for the Wellness Center, we invite you to help us achieve our goal of $4.41 million and, more importantly, achieve the value of holistic wellness on campus.

“More than ever, students are raising the need for health and mental wellness. The Wellness Center project will enhance the student experience at Bethel as they learn and grow.”

The Engage the Future campaign for $19.63 million began in 2018 under President Gering. To date, the campaign has yielded $12.52 million, with additional projects not initially part of the campaign, including a softball clubhouse ($607,000 in 2021), a stadium locker room ($2.7M in 2023), new track ($515,000 in 2023) and stadium turf ($689,000 in 2018).

Additional campaign success includes funding a chair of economics position ($1M), carrying out three annual fund drives, and making improvements to the Mabee Observatory. Covid recovery funds totaling $1 million aided in campus technology upgrades, while classroom upgrades remain an ongoing need.

Over the duration of the campaign, Bethel has continued to develop and add academic programs, including Software Development and Exercise Science.

Software Development launches in fall 2023. Exercise Science, a new program within Health and Physical Education (HPE), has been approved by the Bethel College board of directors, and is now in the application process with the Higher Learning Commission, Bethel’s accrediting agency.

For more information or to discuss a gift, please contact Pam Tieszen, vice president for institutional advancement,, 316-284- 5349 or ptieszen@bethelks.edu

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu