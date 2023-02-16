Ceramicist will give Greer Lecture

Stacey Stanhope Dundon, whose exhibit “Farm to Table” is currently in the Regier Gallery, will talk about her work in a lecture Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel.

Dundon’s ceramic pieces are on display through Feb. 24 in the gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

“Farm to Table” brings together Dundon’s love of pottery, drawing, painting and farm life.

She will be on campus Feb. 23-24 as the Greer Visiting Artist, meeting with the Ceramics class both days, and giving the Feb. 23 evening presentation, followed by the artist reception.

The lecture is at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building chapel. The reception will run until 9 p.m. at the gallery.

Gallery hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 2-4 p.m., with free admission.

Dundon graduated from Wichita State University in 1995 with an M.F.A. in ceramics, and has been a studio potter ever since. She built her first salt kiln in 1997 in Alpharetta, Ga.

She moved to Orwell, Vt., in 2010, where she currently lives on Lake Champlain with husband Chris, a standard poodle and three cats.

In addition to her studio work, Dundon teaches pottery classes, runs a co-op of 30 artists and renovates old farmhouses.

See her work in the Regier Gallery or at Stacey Stanhope Art on Facebook.

The late Dr. Robert C. and Amparo Goering initiated the Greer Fine Arts Endowment at Bethel in 1979 in memory of their friend Milford E. Greer Jr., who was interested in literature and music and excelled as an artist, and who died in an auto accident in 1972 at age 45. The Greer Endowment helps bring visiting artists and scholars in the areas of music, visual arts or theater to the Bethel campus.

