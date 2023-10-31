Buller is a top finisher in binational peace speech contest

Junior Peter Buller took third place in a binational peace oration contest, competing with student speeches from other Mennonite colleges and universities in North America.

Mennonite Central Committee sponsors the C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest each year, which is open to any student at a Mennonite college or university in the United States and Canada.

Last spring, Buller finished first in the Bethel round of the contest with a speech entitled “The Suffering Messiah: Living in Contrast to Christian Nationalism.”

“Faithful witness to the Messiah, the anointed one, is to live into the kingdom … he was anointed for,” Buller said in his speech. “It is not a calling for a Christian kingdom that uses force to achieve security.”

All the first-place winners (a total of six in 2023) filmed their speeches and submitted them to the three binational contest judges.

Buller learned he had finished third early in the fall semester. The top three speeches earn cash awards and peace conference scholarships.

The first-place winner, Jakyra Green, is a student at Goshen (Ind.) College and the second-place finisher, Micah Peters Unrau, attends Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The judges for this year’s contest were Rebecca Hernandez (MCC U.S. Organization Development and Racial Equity Director), Kerry Saner-Harvey (Indigenous-Settler Relations Coordinator for MCC Canada, Manitoba) and Nathan Hosler (Director of the Church of the Brethren’s Office of Public Witness).

In 1974, the directors of the C. Henry Smith Trust established a Peace Oratorical Contest in the name of the late C. Henry Smith.

Smith was a Mennonite historian and professor at Goshen College and Bluffton (Ohio) College, now University, and had deep interest in the Mennonite peace position. The directors felt that an oratorical contest would be a fitting way to foster continuing thought about peace issues and would also provide a mechanism for making these views known.

