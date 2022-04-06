Boettger brings Wichita talent to Bethel campus for jazz recital

Director of bands Joel Boettger will give a faculty jazz recital Weds., April 13, at 7 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium, backed by several friends from the Wichita music scene.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Playing along with Boettger on saxophone will be William Flynn, director of jazz studies at Wichita State University, on guitar; Steve Hatfield, instructor of jazz drum set at WSU, on drums; and Chris Shaw on upright bass.

The set list includes a mixture of standards and one original composition.

Boettger is a graduate of Bethel College and the Eastman School of Music. In addition to leading jazz groups at Bethel, he directs the Bethel College Wind Ensemble.

