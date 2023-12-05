Bethel wraps up semester with art, jazz and Christmas lights

As the fall 2023 semester comes to a close, all are invited to several special holiday events on campus, which started with the annual Messiah sing and concludes with the traditional Lighting of the Green.

Thursday, Dec. 7, is “An Evening with the Arts,” beginning with an artist reception for two seniors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

Edel Miller, Goessel, has an exhibit of ceramics, “The Crowded Table,” in the Regier Gallery.

Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa, is showing “Solace in the Story,” a mixture of book art and theater design, in the Drama Lab.

At 7:30 p.m. on the same evening, Joel Boettger will lead the Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble in the annual Gala Jazz concert in Krehbiel Auditorium.

Set lists include numbers by Adderley, Ellington, Mingus, Monk and more.

Livestreaming is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBfj5hg-Xvw

Finally, the 38th annual Lighting of the Green takes place Sunday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.

All outside electric lights are turned off and students, staff, faculty and community members gather with unlit candles on the sidewalk around the Green to listen to Advent Scripture passages and a brief meditation, and sing Christmas carols.



The candles are lit to make a “wreath” of light, followed by everyone converging on the middle of the Green to form a “Christ candle.”



All are welcome to join in the Lighting of the Green, an activity well-suited to families with children. Candles will be provided. For more information, call 316-284-5318.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel ranks at #23 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest” for 2023-24. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see https://www.bethelks.edu