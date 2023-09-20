Bethel stays on track with another rise in enrollment

The recent release of “20th-day figures” for enrollment shows has continued a steady upward trend over the past five years, and the largest entering class in 35 years.

Enrollment numbers for the semester are released on the official 20th day of classes, which was Sept. 14 this year.

As of Sept. 14, the fall enrollment headcount was 503, compared to 495 in fall 2021.

The most significant number was that of new students (first-time freshmen, transfer students and former students – those previously at Bethel who returned): 193.

“This class of 193 new students for the fall is a difference-maker for Bethel College,” said Eric Preheim, director of admissions.

“It’s the largest first-year class – 160 freshmen – in 35 years, since 1988. This large incoming class helped extend our streak to five straight years of total enrollment growth – and helped us crack 500 total students for the first time since 2017.

“I’m excited to see how the individuals of this class impact campus with their many talents and interests.”

New students this fall come from 19 states in addition to Kansas: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as from Belgium, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Serbia.

“Students are coming to Bethel and staying because of the personal relationships, academic and athletic excellence, and the return on investment of a Bethel degree,” said Bethel President Jon C. Gering.

“I want to thank the Enrollment Management team and coaching staff for their excellent and diligent work to recruit and retain students. Five consecutive years of enrollment increases is an impressive accomplishment.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Bethel was the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center, in 2021. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu