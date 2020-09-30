Bethel to present 2020 alumni awards virtually

The Alumni Association will present its annual awards (Outstanding Alumnus, Distinguished Achievement, Young Alumnus) online during Fall Festival and immediately after.

Doris Bartel, Riverdale, Md., will receive the Outstanding Alumnus Award, and Barry Hieb, Tucson, Ariz., the Distinguished Achievement Award, on Oct. 4.

This will be viewable on Bethel’s YouTube channel, starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, and thereafter, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYk8Gp04MBoPIO2NUap95ug

Todd Flory, Wichita, will receive the 2020 Young Alumnus Award on Oct. 5 in a virtual presentation, after which he will speak on “Developing Empathy through Global Connections” in the annual Young Alumnus convocation.

This event is also viewable on Bethel’s YouTube channel, beginning Monday at 11 a.m., and thereafter.

Bethel’s Outstanding Alumnus Award is based on character and citizenship, service to church/community or college, or other outstanding achievements, honors and recognition.

Doris Bartel worked in various capacities with CARE USA from 2001-18, then transitioned to an independent consultant in designing processes for strategic visioning and planning.

She describes herself as “a passionate advocate for women’s and girls’ rights, reproductive rights and gender justice, and advancing progressive social change.”

Bartel graduated from Bethel in 1984 with a B.A. in international development and peace studies. She went on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing, RNC (registered nurse, certified), NP (nurse practitioner), at the Institute of Health Professions in Boston.

She began working for CARE USA, which has a mission to “save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice” around the world, with women and girls at the center of the organization’s work.

She served as a technical adviser and senior program adviser in Sexual and Reproductive Health and finally, from 2010-18, as senior director for gender and empowerment.

Now semi-retired, Bartel is an independent consultant. Recent projects have centered on disability rights, immigrant justice, applied social change, and women-led conflict resolution efforts in Latin America.

The Distinguished Achievement Award acknowledges character and citizenship, achievement in a chosen profession or vocation, and work of benefit to humanity.

Barry Hieb is a medical doctor with a master’s degree in computer science and more than 40 years of experience in medical informatics.

He graduated from Bethel in 1966 with a B.A. in natural sciences and a deep love for mathematics.

He continued his education with medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, where he discovered the thing that really excited him, a brand-new field: computers and medical computing. He eventually completed a master’s degree in computer science, as well as the M.D., at Wash U.

Since 2010, he has been the chief scientist at a small company he co-founded, Global Patient Identifiers, Inc.

In that role, he has been responsible for the design, implementation and deployment of the Voluntary Universal Healthcare Identifier (VUHID) project.

He believes the VUHID “represents a simple and cost-effective way to enable error-free patient identification and enhanced patient privacy.” After years of work, he says he is finally seeing some interest in VUHID at a national government level.

The Outstanding Alumnus and Distinguished Achievement awards are normally presented at the annual Alumni Banquet on campus in early June, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Young Alumnus Award recognizes character and citizenship, achievement or service rendered, and honors and recognition received. The recipient must be 39 years of age or younger.

Todd Flory graduated from Bethel in 2004 with a B.A. in communication arts, intending to be a print journalist.

He spent a year as a staff writer for the McPherson Sentinel and was an online reporter for the Salina Journal for a year, before completing a B.S. in elementary education at McPherson College.

Flory moved in 2012 to his current position as a 4th-grade teacher at Wheatland Elementary School in Andover.

He was a 2018 Kansas Master Teacher (one of seven chosen each year by Emporia State University) and the 2018 president of the Kansas Association of Teachers of Mathematics, and has earned considerable recognition for his use of technology in the classroom.

Flory was one of the first two dozen Skype in the Classroom® Master Teachers in the world and also serves as a Skype in the Classroom® Mentor Teacher.

He was chosen as a “Teach U.N. Sustainable Development Goals” Ambassador; a PBS Digital Innovative Educator (Kansas lead, 2016); a Google Certified Educator Level 2; and a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert.

He regularly speaks and gives workshops at state and national education conferences on using Skype and other technology in the classroom to “widen the world” for students.

