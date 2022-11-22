Bethel named to list of best colleges in Kansas

Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning, has included Bethel on its list of the Best Colleges in Kansas for 2023, including an award for Best Undergraduate Programs.

The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition fees, credit requirements and available formats for coursework (i.e., on-campus or online classes).

Bethel was awarded Best Undergraduate Programs on the final list, which comprised the 20 best colleges in the state out of a total of 33.

Intelligent.com implements a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each college or university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost and student engagement.

Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, with graduates earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED.

The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees such as master’s, doctoral or professional degrees, with the unemployment rate decreasing to as much as 1.6% for those with a doctorate.

To access the complete ranking, visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-and-universities/kansas/#bethel_college

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, see https://www.intelligent.com/

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel is the only Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu