Bethel mourns death of former basketball coach Sowers

Bethel athletics and members of the campus community are mourning the loss of Floyd Sowers, former head coach of Thresher women's basketball.

“Floyd made a great impact on women’s basketball here at Bethel,” said Athletic Director Tony Hoops. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss.”

Sowers took over the reins of the women’s basketball program in 1989.

He became the first coach in the program’s history to eclipse 100 career wins. His 106 victories are the second-most among the 14 head coaches who have been part of the women’s basketball program.

Sowers coached three NAIA All-Americans, six NAIA Scholar-Athletes, and numerous All-KCAC performers during his time at Bethel. He resigned from the position after the 1998-1999 season.

He also made a positive impact on hundreds of student-athletes during his time at Bethel.

Vanessa Schroeder, current assistant volleyball coach at Bethel, wrote on social media, “I learned many things in the four years I played basketball for Coach Floyd Sowers.

“One of the greatest things this man of faith taught me was about giving people second chances. What a great thing to take into my teaching and coaching career.”

Sowers helped broaden his team’s world perspective by taking them to play basketball in Europe, growing their ability to adapt to different styles of play.

Among his survivors are his wife, Bonnie Sowers, and three daughters – twins Katie Sowers and Liz Sowers, and Stephanie Sankar.

A memorial service for Sowers will take place at a later date.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel is the highest ranked Kansas private college, at #12, in Washington Monthly, Top 200 Bachelor’s Colleges; ranks at #23 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; stands at #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities listed by lendEDU as “Best for Financial Aid”; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and earned its second-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star gold award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2019-20. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu

In sports, Bethel competes in the 13-member Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and the NAIA. See bethelthreshers.com Josh Booth