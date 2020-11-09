Bethel joins online job recruiting platform for students, young alumni

One obstacle college students and young alumni face is knowing where to look for internship or job opportunities, both nationwide and locally.

Bethel and the new Office of Career and Leadership Development have recently invested in an online platform to assist students and new alumni launch their careers.

Handshake, “a jobs community for college [students] and young alumni,” was founded in 2014 by three students at Michigan Technological University and is the number one site for early talent to find employment.

The founders of Handshake looked to create something like LinkedIn, which they saw as being more geared to people in mid-career, for students at small and/or lesser known institutions.

They wanted it to address factors like this: Even in a robust economy, it’s difficult for young adults who want to get on the first rung of the corporate ladder to do so.

Six years in, Handshake promotes impressive numbers – 14 million-plus college students and young alumni, more than 700 4-year colleges and universities, 900,000 job recruiters and 100 percent of Fortune 500 companies in its network.

“This partnership with Handshake will provide our students and alumni with easy access to nationwide career and internship opportunities,” said Megan Kershner, Bethel director of career and leadership development.

“It provides potential employers with the benefit of posting and managing their job openings from a single site. They’ll also be able to have direct contact with our stellar students and alumni.”

All employers who wish to have their opportunities advertised to Bethel students and alumni can create a free account through Handshake (https://joinhandshake.com/employers/). The process takes less than 5 minutes.

In mid-January, as students return from Christmas break, their accounts will go live. And then the job and internship connections can start being made.

“I want to make sure to give businesses in the community enough time to begin posting their jobs,” Kershner said, “so that when students log in, there are many opportunities already available to them.”

More information can be found at Handshake’s employer site, https://support.joinhandshake.com/hc/en-us/articles/115004897268-The-Employer-Onboarding-Process

Bethel College is committed to preparing students for meaningful lives of work and service through practical experience in career pathways. Kershner welcomes questions about Handshake, at mkershner@bethelks.edu

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges” and #26 in U.S. News & World Report, Best Regional Colleges Midwest, and earned its third-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2020-21; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and is #57 among 829 U.S. colleges and universities named by lendEDU.com as “Best for Financial Aid,” as well as #23 “Safest College Towns in the U.S.,” ranked by lendEDU.com for 2020-21. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu