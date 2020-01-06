Bethel hosting 3rd run honoring the late Russ Neufeld

Have you registered to Run the Neuf? – tomorrow, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., with on-site registration closing at 9:45.

The 3rd annual Neuf Memorial Run returns to the Bethel College campus Saturday, Jan. 11, to honor the memory of Russ Neufeld, a long-time Kansas resident who died Jan. 21, 2017, after an 18-month fight with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Neufeld worked in tech support at the Mennonite Church USA offices in Newton and at Hesston College, where he was Information Technology director at the time of his death. He lived in Newton with his family and was a frequent customer at Mojo’s Coffee on the Bethel campus.

The race event, which consists of a 2-mile and a 9-K run/walk, raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Russ Neufeld Memorial Scholarship at Hesston College.

Over the first two years of the Neuf Memorial Run, the race has raised more than $25,000 from proceeds and donations.

The race starts at 10 a.m. outside Mojo’s Coffee Shop (300 E. 27th St., North Newton, Kan.) on the Bethel campus. The entry fee is $45 for the 9K and $35 for the 2-mile, if registering online (through midnight Thurs., Jan. 9). On-site registration will be available on race day for $50/$40.

Visit runtheneuf.neuf.ca for more information and to register for the run.

The race celebrates community, honoring Neufeld’s final Facebook post: “Take all this love you have and share it. It only multiplies and there are so many who could use it... just spread the love, folks – it's the only thing in this world that endures.”

The January run and the 9K distance are as unique as Neufeld. A transplanted Canadian, he relished the cold weather. Neuf (“nine” in French) was one of his nicknames, and his car’s stick shift sported a 9-ball.

Both 2-mile and 9-K participants will follow the “Trail of Two Cities” bike path to Centennial Park and back, with 9-K runners and walkers adding on Sand Creek Trail.

All registered runners will receive a timing bib from Timer Guys, a commemorative tri-blend race shirt, a Neuf sticker, and post-race festivities at Mojo’s which include coffee, hot chocolate, and continental and hot breakfast items. Medals will be awarded to age group winners and the top three male and female finishers. Race-day registration closes 15 minutes before the race.

Packet pick-up and on-site registration (cash or check only) is Friday, Jan. 10, 4-6 p.m. in Mojo's, and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8-9:45 in the hall next to Thresher Shop, adjacent to Mojo's.