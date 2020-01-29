Bethel enjoys a coaching connection to groundbreaking Kansan

Floyd Sowers coached women's basketball at Bethel 1989-99 – and now his daughter Katie is the first female coach to go to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV, Feb. 2 in Miami, pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs but, perhaps surprisingly, it’s not the Chiefs that are drawing the extra attention.

Niners offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers is making history as the first female and openly LGBTQ coach to go to the Super Bowl.

Sowers was born and raised in Hesston. Her dad (he and Katie’s mom, Bonnie, now live in Overland Park) posted a record of 106 wins in his decade of coaching the Threshers, the second-best in program history.

In an interview for Kansas City’s public radio station KCUR, Sowers told freelance reporter Greg Echlin her dad’s work as a coach had an impact on her.

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher, a coach or a counselor. I kinda got all three.”

A Microsoft® Super Bowl ad, “Be the One/Katie Sowers,” includes a photo of Floyd Sowers with one of his Bethel teams in Thresher Gym, ca. 1994-97.

“If it wasn’t for my parents,” Katie Sowers told the Kansas City Star, “I don’t think I’d even be close to where I am.”

