Bethel College Welcomes Tim Swartzendruber as New Athletic Director

North Newton, Kan. – Bethel College announces the appointment of Tim Swartzendruber as the new Athletic Director starting Oct. 16, 2023. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in sports and education, Swartzendruber brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a track record of success to lead Bethel College's athletic department to new heights.

Swartzendruber is a 1981 Bethel College graduate in Industrial Arts Education, Physical Education, and Athletic Coaching and has a Master's Degree in Sports Administration from Wichita State University.

“I am extremely honored and excited to become the Athletic Director at Bethel College,” said Swartzendruber.

“As a proud Bethel alum I am thrilled to return to an institution that greatly impacted my life. I want to thank President Gering and the search committee for the opportunity. Tony Hoops did a great job improving the culture of the Bethel athletic program. I plan to continue this positive improvement.”

Joining Bethel College from Pratt Community College, Swartzendruber has been Director of Athletics since 2019. During his tenure at Pratt Community College, Swartzendruber achieved numerous accomplishments, showcasing his leadership and dedication to the athletic community.

Swartzendruber effectively managed the athletic department's overall athletic budget, ensuring the program's financial stability and success.

He established strong partnerships with local businesses, engaging over 100 to develop mutually beneficial relationships. These partnerships led to significant improvements in Pratt’s athletic facilities.

Under Swartzendruber’s leadership, Pratt saw an improvement in the academic performance of all athletic teams, with seven out of 13 teams achieving Academic All-American status in 2022-23.

He revitalized and expanded athletic programs, including women's and men's tennis and women's flag football, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive athletic department.

Swartzendruber initiated the "Service School Day" for area schools to attend basketball games, created a monthly newsletter called "Beaver Tale," and introduced mental health programs within the Program for Academic Success of Student-Athletes (PASS).

He actively served on various committees, including the President's Cabinet, and made significant contributions to improving the college's website and social media presence.

“Tim’s professional philosophy, prior experiences, and deep Kansas connections distinguished him from other applicants,” said President Jon C. Gering.

“He loves Bethel and wants to lead the athletic department to its next level of success. I look forward to having him rejoin the Thresher community as athletic director.”

Bethel College is confident that Swartzendruber's extensive experience, dedication, and leadership skills will strengthen its athletic programs and enrich its commitment to providing a well-rounded educational experience for student-athletes.

Please join us in welcoming Tim Swartzendruber as the new Athletic Director at Bethel College. Under his leadership, we look forward to a future filled with outstanding athletic achievements and continued academic excellence.

