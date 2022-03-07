Bethel on break this week

Most offices and services are open and available during the week of spring break, but some will have reduced hours, including the library, Thresher Shop and Reverie Roasters.

Bethel’s spring break began Sat., March 5, and ends Sunday, March 13, with classes resuming Monday morning, March 14.

Office services are available in Thresher Shop from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. but hours when the store is open to the general public are 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Library hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon on Friday, March 11. The library resumes regular hours Sunday, March 13 (4 p.m.-midnight).

Reverie Roasters at Mojo’s will have reduced hours, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

