Bethel announces reduced hours for the holidays

The campus is closed, except for Kauffman Museum, Reverie Roasters at Mojo's, and the advancement office on Dec. 30, from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Advancement staff will be in their office at Leisy House (corner of Goerz Ave. and E. 23rd St. in North Newton) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and welcome visitors.

Kauffman Museum is open Dec. 27-30 (Tuesday-Friday), 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The museum is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (as well as the normal Mondays).

Regular hours – which include Saturdays and Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m. – resume Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The first bird walk of 2023 is Saturday, Jan. 7, starting at 8 a.m. in the museum parking lot.

The current special exhibit is “Reeds & Wool: Patterned Screens of Central Asia.” There is a small admission charge for non-members (children under 6 are always free). The museum store is open the same hours as the museum – no admission charge to visit the store.

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website or Facebook page.

A number of offices have reduced hours from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through the start of spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center is closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday-Friday, Dec. 26-30, and Monday, Jan. 2. Thresher Shop goes back to limited hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, and resumes regular hours (weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Tuesday, Jan. 10, the first day of spring semester.

Mantz Library is closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. It is open 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, Jan. 3-6, closed Saturday-Sunday Jan. 7-8, and on limited hours Monday, Jan. 9. Regular hours resume Tuesday, Jan. 10, the first day of spring semester.

The Mennonite Library and Archives is closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. See the MLA webpage for contact information.

Reverie Roasters at Mojo’s, located in Schultz Student Center, will have slightly reduced hours over the holidays.

Reverie is open every day except Sunday, as usual, with a closing time of 2 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 9. Reverie opens at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26 but otherwise is open at 7 a.m. Regular hours (close at 3 p.m.) resume Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the first day of spring semester.

Check the Reverie Roasters at Mojo’s Facebook page for additional information and any weather-related updates.

The Bethel campus is closed until Jan. 2, 2023. All buildings will be locked except for Schultz Student Center at the west entrance (Minnesota Ave.) to Reverie during business hours.