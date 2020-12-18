Bethel announces reduced hours for the holidays

Holiday closures and changes in hours on campus are in effect from now through early January 2021.

Kauffman Museum will have mostly normal hours – Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays. The exceptions are Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when the museum closes early, at 1 p.m., and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, when the museum is closed.

The current special exhibit (from the Smithsonian, with sponsorship by Humanities Kansas) is “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” with the companion exhibit “Of Land and People: Our Community at the Crossroads of Change.” Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6, and free to all on Saturdays. The museum store is open the same hours as the museum (no admission charge for just visiting the store).

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website, kauffmanmuseum.org, or Facebook page.

Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, Dec. 23. The store is closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 28-Jan. 1. Thresher Shop goes back to 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, and resumes regular hours (weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday, Jan. 11, the first day of the spring semester.

Mantz Library is closed on weekends starting Saturday, Dec. 19, through Jan. 9-10, 2021.

Reduced Christmas break hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, Dec. 23. The library is closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 28-Jan. 1. It will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., and resume regular hours Monday, Jan. 11, the first day of the spring semester.

The Mennonite Library and Archives is open by appointment only (mla@bethelks.edu or 316-284-5304), and closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3.

The cafeteria in Schultz Student Center is closed. It will reopen with the evening meal Monday, Jan. 11.

Mojo’s Coffee Shop, also located in Schultz Student Center, will be open Dec. 24 from 8-10 a.m. and then close until Saturday, Jan. 2.

The Bethel campus is closed Dec. 24-Jan. 4. All buildings will be locked except for the Ad Building (limited hours on non-holiday weekdays) and the Schultz Student Center entrances to Mojo's when it reopens.

Please note that face coverings must be worn both indoors and out on the Bethel campus. Also, changing COVID infection levels in the local area could result in further changes in hours and openings/closings. See www.bethelks.edu/coronavirus-information as well as individual Facebook pages for Kauffman Museum and Mojo’s for the most up-to-date information.

