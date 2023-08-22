Bethel announces new faculty and staff appointments

At Prologue Day on Aug. 7, Bethel officially welcomed new faculty and staff for the 2023-24 school year (the list includes those who began employment Jan. 1, 2023, or later).

Faculty

Matthew Dorton, assistant professor of health and human performance. He has a Ph.D. in biomedical physiology and kinesiology from Simon Fraser University.

Douglas Dutton, associate professor of business (from adjunct faculty). He has an M.B.A. from Kansas Wesleyan University.

Heather Hosford, instructor of nursing (from adjunct faculty). She has an M.S.N. from Fort Hays State University.

Damon Klassen, director of theater. He studied at Bethel College from 1994-96, completed a B.A. in theater at the University of Kansas, and has extensive experience in technical and mainstage direction with performing companies in Lawrence, Kan., San Francisco, the Taos (N.M.) Center for the Arts and the Working Class Theatre in Taos. He continues as general manager of KBCU-FM.

Chris Miertschin, assistant professor of music. He has an M.M. from the University of Georgia.

Krista Miller, assistant professor of nursing. She has a B.S.N. from Tabor College.

Navanté Peacock, assistant professor of psychology. He has an M.A. in psychology from the University of Kansas and is A.B.D. at KU in psychology.

Kelsey Terra, technical director of theater and assistant professor of communication arts. She has a B.A. in music from Fort Hays State University.

Trent Voth, assistant professor of Bible and religion. He has a Ph.D. in theological studies (New Testament) from Emmanuel College of the University of Toronto.

Will Wiebe-Friesen, associate professor of chemistry. He has a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry with a focus on biological mass spectrometry from the State University of New York-Buffalo.

Sierra (Dirksen) Williams, assistant professor of social work. She is a 2015 Bethel College graduate in social work and has an M.S.W. from George Fox University.

Adjunct

Oscar Gonzalez, graphic design. He is a 2021 graduate of Bethel College in visual communication and design, and continues as graphic design coordinator for institutional communications and marketing.

Charles Haines, software development. He has a B.S. in computer science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Jenna Lehrmann, nursing. She has an M.S. in nursing education from Capella University.

Juan Coy Tení, Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution. He is a 2016 Bethel College graduate in social work and has an M.S.W. from Wichita State University.

Staff

Jamila Branch, director of student activity and engagement

Melissa Carlson, assistant director of financial aid (from associate registrar). She is a 2001 Bethel College graduate in elementary education.

Leslie Frye, KIPCOR Community Mediation Center manager

Lily Funk, admissions counselor. She is a 2019 graduate of Bethel College in health and physical education.

Camryn Harrison, coordinator of first-year programs and special assistant to the vice president for student life. He is a 2021 Bethel College graduate in health and physical education, and continues as an assistant football coach.

Courtney (Simpson) Hudspeth, career counselor (from admissions counselor). She is a 2020 Bethel College graduate in business administration.

George Leary, director of development. He is a 1985 graduate of Bethel College in natural sciences.

Megan Leary, registrar. She is a 2014 Bethel College graduate in mathematics and also has a master’s degree in math from the University of Oklahoma.

Kelsey Loutensock, associate registrar

Antonino Mangiapane, payroll and benefits manager and cashier. He is a 2022 graduate of Bethel College in business administration.

Kiley McCord, student account manager. She continues as head dance coach.

David Penner, senior web developer

Eric Reid, coordinator of outreach programs. He continues as assistant men’s basketball coach.

Emily Schlesener, social media and multimedia coordinator.

Julianna Schrag, admissions counselor. She is a 2023 graduate of Bethel College in communication arts.

Chantz Scurry, annual fund director. He is a 2023 graduate of Bethel College in business administration.

Percy Turner, student wellness counselor

Athletics

David Bertholf, head women’s golf coach

Brad Cagle, assistant football coach, quarterbacks

Dominque Copeland, assistant football coach. He is a 2023 Bethel College graduate in communication arts.

Tavis Leake, assistant flag football coach

Kashius McCray, assistant football coach

Ignacio Milla, head women’s soccer coach

Jami Minnick, assistant softball coach

Payton Paramore, assistant athletic trainer

Sidney Smith, assistant softball coach. She is a 2023 Bethel College graduate in psychology.

Aaron Stallworth, head track and field coach

Juan Zamora, assistant men’s soccer coach

