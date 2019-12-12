Bethel announces holiday hours and closures

Changes in campus hours for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays begin Friday, Dec. 13.

Kauffman Museum (corner of Main and 27th Streets, North Newton)

• Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays

• CLOSED Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

• Next bird walk: Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Admission to the current special exhibit “K is for Kansas: exploring Kansas from A to Z,” as well as the permanent exhibits “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture,” is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open the same hours as the museum (no admission charge for just visiting the store).

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website, www.bethelks.edu/kauffman/, or Facebook page.

Mantz Library

• Closed weekends starting Saturday, Dec. 14, until Jan. 4, 2020

• Reduced Christmas break hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Dec. 20

• Closed Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1

• Reopens Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; resumes regular hours Friday, Jan. 3, the first day of interterm

Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weekdays through Monday, Dec. 23

• Closed Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1

• Shortened hours Jan. 2, 2020; resumes regular hours (weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 3, the first day of interterm

Cafeteria in Schultz Student Center

• Closed; reopens with the evening meal Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Mojo’s Coffee Shop in Schultz Student Center

• Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

• Check the Mojo’s Facebook page for specific holiday hours.

The Bethel campus is closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1. All buildings will be locked except for the Administration Building on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., for the advancement/development office open house, and the Schultz Student Center entrances to Mojo’s during business hours.

