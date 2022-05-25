Bethel announces graduates, spring academic honors

One hundred seventy-two Bethel College students had spring 2022 grades that earned academic distinction.

Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll.

DEAN’S LIST

Elizabeth Alderfer, Goessel, Kan.

Azahrias Ali, St. James, Trinidad and Tobago

Jacob Anderson, Newton

Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D.

Landon Barnes*, Ashland City, Tenn.

Isaiah Bartel, Wichita

Emma Beachy*, Kalona, Iowa

Alex Bearup*, Wichita

Joseph Blakesley, Auburn, Kan.

Madison Bliss, Maize, Kan.

Gabriel Boese, Lyons, Kan.

Ben Bollinger, Hesston, Kan.

Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, Kan.

Claire Broxterman, Lindsborg, Kan.

Lucy Buller, Newton

Peter Buller, Inman, Kan.

Josie Calzonetti*, Garden City, Kan.

Annie Carlson, Freeman, S.D.

Jebediah Carlson, Hesston, Kan.

Catherine Carter, Denton, Texas

Naomi Chavez, Newton

Kayden Christiansen, Lakin, Kan.

Madilyn Chupp, Goshen, Ind.

Josué Coy Dick, North Newton

Juan Demichelis, Montevideo, Uruguay

Sandy Dao*, Salina, Kan.

Shayla Dao, Salina, Kan.

Logan DeMond, Larned, Kan.

Alex Diaz, Winfield, Kan.

Isabela Diaz, Norman, Okla.

Jadyn Diepenbrock*, Lincolnville, Kan.

Angelika Donaldson, Highland, Ill.

Rachel Duer, Chapman, Kan.

Madeline Duncan, Newton

Alexis Eddy, Valley Center, Kan.

Abigail Edson, Newton

Schyler Entz, Newton

Brett Esch, Carrollton, Texas

Peyton Fast, Moundridge, Kan.

Gabriella Fields, Tulsa, Okla.

Jarrod Foster, Yale, Okla.

Justin Foster, Yale, Okla.

Jaycee Freshour, Oklahoma City

Katie Rose Friesen Birky, Denver

Presten Fry*, Overland Park, Kan.

Nathan Garber*, Newton

Trae Gehring*, Pretty Prairie, Kan.

Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa

Sophie Girtz, Valley Center, Kan.

James Goff, Delta, Colo.

Cristobal Goldberg, Santiago, Chile

Arianna Gomez, Whittier, Calif.

Kendra Gooden*, Wichita

Andrew Graber, Divide, Colo.

Natalie Graber*, Divide, Colo.

Ryan Gregg, Edmond, Okla.

Douglas Grider, Halstead, Kan.

Scott Grider, Halstead, Kan.

Nathan Gutierrez, Bixby, Okla.

Kevin Hampton, Friendswood, Texas

Miki Harkins, Wichita

Matthew Hernandez*, Chanute, Kan.

Hayden Honomichl, Great Bend, Kan.

Harlie Hunton, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Lauren Hurd, Morrison, Colo.

Jaimie Ingwerson*, Concordia, Kan.

Cayle Irvin, Ben Wheeler, Texas

Jasmina Jones*, Wichita

Daniel Kaufman, Moundridge, Kan.

Jerod Kaufman*, Moundridge, Kan.

Arran Kearney, Birkenhead, England

Josh Kennell, Newton

Macee Kelsay, Bentley, Kan.

John Mark Koontz, North Newton

Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Kan.

Thomas Kucera*, Wichita

Marcus LaBonde, Grand Junction, Colo.

Drannon Lenox*, Norman, Okla.

Mia Loganbill, Hesston, Kan.

Elizabeth Lumbreras, Newton

Antonino Mangiapane*, Solingen, Germany

Arthur Mahrer, Fort Pierce, Fla.

Keegan Martin, Yale, Okla.

Haley Mastin, Concordia, Kan.

Jesse McMichael, Highland, Calif.

James Menard, Orange, Texas

Stephany Meyer, Goessel, Kan.

Rachel Miller*, Freeman, S.D.

Victoria Mosakowski*, Lawrence, Kan.

Linda Moyo*, Hesston, Kan.

Fatima Nemi, Lima, Peru

Anna Northcutt, Gardnerville, Nev.

Nalea Payton, El Dorado, Kan.

Lindsey Pfannenstiel, Kansas City Kan.

April Powls, Garnett, Kan.

Bethany Powls*, Garnett, Kan.

Joaquin Pluis, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Julio Quiroga, Madrid, Spain

Bethany Regehr, Whitewater , Kan.

Eli Regier, Newton

Wynter Rentas, Wichita

Isabelle Saenz*, Newton

Lizzie Schmucker, Moundridge, Kan.

Nathaniel Schmucker*, Moundridge, Kan.

Nolan Schrader*, McPherson, Kan.

Julianna Schrag, Goessel, Kan.

Jessica Schumann, Valley Springs, Calif.

Jaylon Scott*, Allen, Texas

Jayden Seabolt, Cimarron, Kan.

Joshua Seabolt*, Cimarron, Kan.

Jordan Singh*, Newton

Sidney Smith, Frisco, Texas

J’Lynne Stolsworth*, Harper, Kan.

Shauntel Stovall, Wichita

Jocelyn Stupey, Arlington, Wash.

Dailen Terry, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Destiny Tollette, Killeen, Texas

Sergio Torres, Key West, Fla.

Vicente Trejo Gomez, Santiago, Chile

Jacquelyn Tschohl, Andover, Kan.

Jordan Twenter, Independence, Mo.

Abigail Walker*, Roanoke, Texas

Allison Weaver, Hesston, Kan.

Bryce Wilson, Sterling, Kan.

Tobin Wise, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

Juan Volker, Vina del Mar, Chile

Dylan Yoder, Wichita

Mikias Zewge*, Dallas

*denotes graduating senior

HONOR ROLL

Kayla Anderson, Newton

Denislav Argirov, Dresden, Germany

Kyle Belvin, Wichita

Emil Benavides, Stockton, Kan.

Loggan Birch, Burleson, Texas

Sydney Brown, Keller, Texas

Milan Bucek, Pelhrimov, Czech Republic

Tristen Burger, Larned, Kan.

Brianna Clark, Henderson, Nev.

Luke Cottage*, Kettering, United Kingdom

Sophie Chindamo, Lawrence, Kan.

Tristan England, Pretty Prairie, Kan.

Josie Epp, Marion, S.D.

Brian Firebaugh, Augusta, Kan.

Claire Hedlund, McPherson, Kan.

Cole Herman, Halstead, Kan.

Ericka Herzet*, Marion, Kan.

Gustavo Infante-Zambrano, Caracas, Venezuela

Ginger Jones*, Newton

Shanti Kauffman, Hesston, Kan.

Zachary Kennell, Newton

Faith Lindley, Goddard, Kan.

Alejandra Martinez, Newton

Jakoby Masters, Lawrence, Kan.

Mitchell Monteith, Duncan, Okla.

Karly Moore, Newton

Brittney Nortz, Elk, Wash.

Darrius Pamplin, Houston

Lucas Pardo, Montevideo, Uruguay

Jasmine Peete, Riverside, Calif.

Brandon Phorn*, Newton

Katy Ponce, Chino, Calif.

Austin Price, Russell, Kan.

Tomas Quercia, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mario Quintero, Haven, Kan.

Annalysa Ranzinger, Brighton, Colo.

Brianna Reeves, Derby, Kan.

Colton Rothwell, Wichita

Luke Schmidt, Newton

Jordyn Smith, Axtell, Kan.

Tucker Smith, Muscotah, Kan.

Capri Stevenson-Bisom, West Berlin, N.J.

Seth Weatherby, Midland, Texas

Lynnzey Young, Valley Center, Kan.

*denotes graduating senior

Bethel College honors Class of 2022

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – Bethel College celebrated the 81 members of the Class of 2022 with a baccalaureate worship service and commencement ceremony on May 15 in Memorial Hall.

The graduates are:

Mauro Arancibia Campos, B.S., Business Administration, Talca, Region del Maule, Chile

Beth Balzer, B.A., Social Work, Inman, Kan.

Landon Barnes, B.S., Health and Physical Education, Ashland City, Tenn.

Emma Beachy, B.A.***, History, Music, Kalona, Iowa

Alex Bearup, B.S., Business Administration, Wichita

Raegen Boeken, B.S.N., Nursing, Valley Center, Kan.

Ashtyn Brown, B.S., Elementary Education, Andover, Kan.

Simone Burgess, B.S.*, Social Work, Los Angeles

Josie Calzonetti, B.S.*, Business Administration, Garden City, Kan.

Annie Carlson, B.A.***, Biology, Freeman, S.D.

Kentrell Carr, B.A., Natural Sciences, Hot Springs National Park, Ark.

Luke Cottage, B.S., Business Administration, Kettering, Northants, United Kingdom

Reagan Cowden, B.S.N.*, Nursing, Derby, Kan.

Bailea Crist, B.S., Social Work, McPherson, Kan.

Sandy Dao, B.A.***, Biology, Salina, Kan.

Erin Dean, B.S.N., Nursing, Wichita

Jadyn Diepenbrock, B.S.N.*, Nursing, Lincolnville, Kan.

Char Ehrmann, B.A., History and Political Science, Wichita

Peyton Fast, B.S.**, Elementary Education, Moundridge, Kan.

Presten Fry, B.A., Music, Overland Park, Kan.

Nathan Garber, B.A.***, History and Political Science, Newton

Trae Gehring, B.A.***, Music/Education, Pretty Prairie, Kan.

Charlie Gibson, B.A., Bible and Religion, Ashland, Kan.

Oscar Gonzalez, B.A., Visual Communication and Design, Newton

Kendra Gooden, B.A.*, Psychology, Wichita

Andrew Goodman, B.A., Business Administration, Shawnee, Kan.

Adam Gouro, B.S., Business Administration, Niamey, Niger

Natalie Graber, B.A.**, Natural Sciences, Psychology, Divide, Colo.

Avery Hawkins, B.A., Communication Arts, Smith Center, Kan.

Matthew Hernandez, B.S., Social Work, Chanute, Kan.

Courtney Herzet, B.S.N., Nursing, Marion, Kan.

Ericka Herzet, B.S.N., Nursing, Marion, Kan.

Hailey Hill, B.S.**, Elementary Education, Sedgwick, Kan.

Jaimie Ingwerson, B.S.N., Nursing, Concordia, Kan.

Sierra Johnson, B.S., Social Work, Newton

Ginger Jones, B.S.N., Nursing, Newton

Jasmina Jones, B.A., Natural Sciences, Gainesville, Ga.

Jadin Kaltenbach, B.A., Communication Arts, Social Work, Wichita

Jerod Kaufman, B.A.***, Mathematical Sciences, Moundridge, Kan.

Thomas Kucera, B.A.**, History, Wichita

Drannon Lenox, B.A.**, Natural Sciences, Norman, Okla.

Mia Loganbill, B.A.***, Biology, Hesston, Kan.

Antonino Mangiapane, B.S.**, Business Administration, Solingen, North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Evelyn Manresa Lozano, B.A., Natural Sciences, Psychology, Tampa, Fla.

Steven Marks, B.S.**, Social Work, Bakersfield, Calif.

Haley Mastin, B.S.N., Nursing, Concordia, Kan.

Kendall Michalski, B.S., Elementary Education, Topeka, Kan.

Katlynn Miller, B.A., Psychology, Aurora, Kan.

Rachel Miller, B.S.***, Social Work, Freeman, S.D.

Victoria Mosakowski, B.A.**, History/Education, Lawrence, Kan.

Linda Moyo, B.A., Psychology, Hesston, Kan.

Alexiou Munnings, B.S., Health and Physical Education, Nassau, Bahamas

Mason Murray, B.S., Business Administration, Sour Lake, Texas

Jordan Neely, B.S., Business Administration, Allen, Texas

Kayla Newman, B.A., Music/Education, Halstead, Kan.

Marvin Phillips, B.A., History and Political Science, Houston

Brandon Phorn, B.A., Biology, Coweta, Okla.

Bethany Powls, B.A.***, English, History, Garnett, Kan.

Madison Prager, B.S.N., Nursing, Port St. John, Florida

Victoria Riddick, B.A., Natural Sciences, Aztec, N.M.

Haley Robinette, B.S. , Social Work, Circleville, Ohio

Jose Rojas, B.S., Business Administration, Newton

Jensen Roth, B.S.***, Elementary Education, Abilene, Kan.

Isabelle Saenz, B.S.N., Nursing, Newton

Nathaniel Schmucker, B.A.*, Psychology, Moundridge, Kan.

Nolan Schrader, B.A.***, Natural Sciences, McPherson, Kan.

Jaylon Scott, B.S.**, Business Administration, Allen, Texas

Joshua Seabolt, B.S.*, Business Administration, Cimarron, Kan.

Jordan Singh, B.A.**, History, Psychology, Newton

J’Lynne Stolsworth, B.A.*, Elementary Education, Harper, Kan.

Shauntel Stovall, B.A., Bible and Religion, Wichita

Sydney Tenant, B.A., Psychology, Peoria, Ariz.

Jessie Thomas, B.A.***, English/Education, Sedgwick, Kan.

Bryce Underwood, B.A., History, Bakersfield, Calif.

Peyton Uznanski, B.S.N., Nursing, Olympia, Wash.

Starr Vanous, B.S.N., Nursing, Maize, Kan.

Abigail Walker, B.S., Elementary Education, Roanoke, Texas

Hanna Watts, B.A., Biology, Richardson, Texas

Kalynn Wiles, B.A., History and Political Science, Pontiac, Ill.

Samuel Wilson, B.A., Psychology, Cary, N.C.

Mikias Zewge, B.S., Business Administration, Dallas

B.A. = Bachelor of Arts

B.S. = Bachelor of Science

B.S.N. = Bachelor of Science in Nursing

* = cum laude (with honors), 3.500-3.649 GPA

** = summa cum laude (with high honors), 3.650-3.799 GPA

*** = magna cum laude (with highest honors), 3.800-4.0 GPA