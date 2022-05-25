Bethel announces graduates, spring academic honors

May 25th, 2022
One hundred seventy-two Bethel College students had spring 2022 grades that earned academic distinction.
Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll.
DEAN’S LIST
Elizabeth Alderfer, Goessel, Kan.
Azahrias Ali, St. James, Trinidad and Tobago
Jacob Anderson, Newton
Phillip Balzer, Hurley, S.D.
Landon Barnes*, Ashland City, Tenn.
Isaiah Bartel, Wichita
Emma Beachy*, Kalona, Iowa
Alex Bearup*, Wichita
Joseph Blakesley, Auburn, Kan.
Madison Bliss, Maize, Kan.
Gabriel Boese, Lyons, Kan.
Ben Bollinger, Hesston, Kan.
Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, Kan.
Claire Broxterman, Lindsborg, Kan.
Lucy Buller, Newton
Peter Buller, Inman, Kan.
Josie Calzonetti*, Garden City, Kan.
Annie Carlson, Freeman, S.D.
Jebediah Carlson, Hesston, Kan.
Catherine Carter, Denton, Texas
Naomi Chavez, Newton
Kayden Christiansen, Lakin, Kan.
Madilyn Chupp, Goshen, Ind.
Josué Coy Dick, North Newton
Juan Demichelis, Montevideo, Uruguay
Sandy Dao*, Salina, Kan.
Shayla Dao, Salina, Kan.
Logan DeMond, Larned, Kan.
Alex Diaz, Winfield, Kan.
Isabela Diaz, Norman, Okla.
Jadyn Diepenbrock*, Lincolnville, Kan.
Angelika Donaldson, Highland, Ill.
Rachel Duer, Chapman, Kan.
Madeline Duncan, Newton
Alexis Eddy, Valley Center, Kan.
Abigail Edson, Newton
Schyler Entz, Newton
Brett Esch, Carrollton, Texas
Peyton Fast, Moundridge, Kan.
Gabriella Fields, Tulsa, Okla.
Jarrod Foster, Yale, Okla.
Justin Foster, Yale, Okla.
Jaycee Freshour, Oklahoma City
Katie Rose Friesen Birky, Denver
Presten Fry*, Overland Park, Kan.
Nathan Garber*, Newton
Trae Gehring*, Pretty Prairie, Kan.
Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa
Sophie Girtz, Valley Center, Kan.
James Goff, Delta, Colo.
Cristobal Goldberg, Santiago, Chile
Arianna Gomez, Whittier, Calif.
Kendra Gooden*, Wichita
Andrew Graber, Divide, Colo.
Natalie Graber*, Divide, Colo.
Ryan Gregg, Edmond, Okla.
Douglas Grider, Halstead, Kan.
Scott Grider, Halstead, Kan.
Nathan Gutierrez, Bixby, Okla.
Kevin Hampton, Friendswood, Texas
Miki Harkins, Wichita
Matthew Hernandez*, Chanute, Kan.
Hayden Honomichl, Great Bend, Kan.
Harlie Hunton, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Lauren Hurd, Morrison, Colo.
Jaimie Ingwerson*, Concordia, Kan.
Cayle Irvin, Ben Wheeler, Texas
Jasmina Jones*, Wichita
Daniel Kaufman, Moundridge, Kan.
Jerod Kaufman*, Moundridge, Kan.
Arran Kearney, Birkenhead, England
Josh Kennell, Newton
Macee Kelsay, Bentley, Kan.
John Mark Koontz, North Newton
Halle Krehbiel, Hesston, Kan.
Thomas Kucera*, Wichita
Marcus LaBonde, Grand Junction, Colo.
Drannon Lenox*, Norman, Okla.
Mia Loganbill, Hesston, Kan.
Elizabeth Lumbreras, Newton
Antonino Mangiapane*, Solingen, Germany
Arthur Mahrer, Fort Pierce, Fla.
Keegan Martin, Yale, Okla.
Haley Mastin, Concordia, Kan.
Jesse McMichael, Highland, Calif.
James Menard, Orange, Texas
Stephany Meyer, Goessel, Kan.
Rachel Miller*, Freeman, S.D.
Victoria Mosakowski*, Lawrence, Kan.
Linda Moyo*, Hesston, Kan.
Fatima Nemi, Lima, Peru
Anna Northcutt, Gardnerville, Nev.
Nalea Payton, El Dorado, Kan.
Lindsey Pfannenstiel, Kansas City Kan.
April Powls, Garnett, Kan.
Bethany Powls*, Garnett, Kan.
Joaquin Pluis, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Julio Quiroga, Madrid, Spain
Bethany Regehr, Whitewater , Kan.
Eli Regier, Newton
Wynter Rentas, Wichita
Isabelle Saenz*, Newton
Lizzie Schmucker, Moundridge, Kan.
Nathaniel Schmucker*, Moundridge, Kan.
Nolan Schrader*, McPherson, Kan.
Julianna Schrag, Goessel, Kan.
Jessica Schumann, Valley Springs, Calif.
Jaylon Scott*, Allen, Texas
Jayden Seabolt, Cimarron, Kan.
Joshua Seabolt*, Cimarron, Kan.
Jordan Singh*, Newton
Sidney Smith, Frisco, Texas
J’Lynne Stolsworth*, Harper, Kan.
Shauntel Stovall, Wichita
Jocelyn Stupey, Arlington, Wash.
Dailen Terry, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Destiny Tollette, Killeen, Texas
Sergio Torres, Key West, Fla.
Vicente Trejo Gomez, Santiago, Chile
Jacquelyn Tschohl, Andover, Kan.
Jordan Twenter, Independence, Mo.
Abigail Walker*, Roanoke, Texas
Allison Weaver, Hesston, Kan.
Bryce Wilson, Sterling, Kan.
Tobin Wise, Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Juan Volker, Vina del Mar, Chile
Dylan Yoder, Wichita
Mikias Zewge*, Dallas
*denotes graduating senior
HONOR ROLL
Kayla Anderson, Newton
Denislav Argirov, Dresden, Germany
Kyle Belvin, Wichita
Emil Benavides, Stockton, Kan.
Loggan Birch, Burleson, Texas
Sydney Brown, Keller, Texas
Milan Bucek, Pelhrimov, Czech Republic
Tristen Burger, Larned, Kan.
Brianna Clark, Henderson, Nev.
Luke Cottage*, Kettering, United Kingdom
Sophie Chindamo, Lawrence, Kan.
Tristan England, Pretty Prairie, Kan.
Josie Epp, Marion, S.D.
Brian Firebaugh, Augusta, Kan.
Claire Hedlund, McPherson, Kan.
Cole Herman, Halstead, Kan.
Ericka Herzet*, Marion, Kan.
Gustavo Infante-Zambrano, Caracas, Venezuela
Ginger Jones*, Newton
Shanti Kauffman, Hesston, Kan.
Zachary Kennell, Newton
Faith Lindley, Goddard, Kan.
Alejandra Martinez, Newton
Jakoby Masters, Lawrence, Kan.
Mitchell Monteith, Duncan, Okla.
Karly Moore, Newton
Brittney Nortz, Elk, Wash.
Darrius Pamplin, Houston
Lucas Pardo, Montevideo, Uruguay
Jasmine Peete, Riverside, Calif.
Brandon Phorn*, Newton
Katy Ponce, Chino, Calif.
Austin Price, Russell, Kan.
Tomas Quercia, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Mario Quintero, Haven, Kan.
Annalysa Ranzinger, Brighton, Colo.
Brianna Reeves, Derby, Kan.
Colton Rothwell, Wichita
Luke Schmidt, Newton
Jordyn Smith, Axtell, Kan.
Tucker Smith, Muscotah, Kan.
Capri Stevenson-Bisom, West Berlin, N.J.
Seth Weatherby, Midland, Texas
Lynnzey Young, Valley Center, Kan.
*denotes graduating senior
Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America.
Bethel College honors Class of 2022
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. – Bethel College celebrated the 81 members of the Class of 2022 with a baccalaureate worship service and commencement ceremony on May 15 in Memorial Hall.
The graduates are:
Mauro Arancibia Campos, B.S., Business Administration, Talca, Region del Maule, Chile
Beth Balzer, B.A., Social Work, Inman, Kan.
Landon Barnes, B.S., Health and Physical Education, Ashland City, Tenn.
Emma Beachy, B.A.***, History, Music, Kalona, Iowa
Alex Bearup, B.S., Business Administration, Wichita
Raegen Boeken, B.S.N., Nursing, Valley Center, Kan.
Ashtyn Brown, B.S., Elementary Education, Andover, Kan.
Simone Burgess, B.S.*, Social Work, Los Angeles
Josie Calzonetti, B.S.*, Business Administration, Garden City, Kan.
Annie Carlson, B.A.***, Biology, Freeman, S.D.
Kentrell Carr, B.A., Natural Sciences, Hot Springs National Park, Ark.
Luke Cottage, B.S., Business Administration, Kettering, Northants, United Kingdom
Reagan Cowden, B.S.N.*, Nursing, Derby, Kan.
Bailea Crist, B.S., Social Work, McPherson, Kan.
Sandy Dao, B.A.***, Biology, Salina, Kan.
Erin Dean, B.S.N., Nursing, Wichita
Jadyn Diepenbrock, B.S.N.*, Nursing, Lincolnville, Kan.
Char Ehrmann, B.A., History and Political Science, Wichita
Peyton Fast, B.S.**, Elementary Education, Moundridge, Kan.
Presten Fry, B.A., Music, Overland Park, Kan.
Nathan Garber, B.A.***, History and Political Science, Newton
Trae Gehring, B.A.***, Music/Education, Pretty Prairie, Kan.
Charlie Gibson, B.A., Bible and Religion, Ashland, Kan.
Oscar Gonzalez, B.A., Visual Communication and Design, Newton
Kendra Gooden, B.A.*, Psychology, Wichita
Andrew Goodman, B.A., Business Administration, Shawnee, Kan.
Adam Gouro, B.S., Business Administration, Niamey, Niger
Natalie Graber, B.A.**, Natural Sciences, Psychology, Divide, Colo.
Avery Hawkins, B.A., Communication Arts, Smith Center, Kan.
Matthew Hernandez, B.S., Social Work, Chanute, Kan.
Courtney Herzet, B.S.N., Nursing, Marion, Kan.
Ericka Herzet, B.S.N., Nursing, Marion, Kan.
Hailey Hill, B.S.**, Elementary Education, Sedgwick, Kan.
Jaimie Ingwerson, B.S.N., Nursing, Concordia, Kan.
Sierra Johnson, B.S., Social Work, Newton
Ginger Jones, B.S.N., Nursing, Newton
Jasmina Jones, B.A., Natural Sciences, Gainesville, Ga.
Jadin Kaltenbach, B.A., Communication Arts, Social Work, Wichita
Jerod Kaufman, B.A.***, Mathematical Sciences, Moundridge, Kan.
Thomas Kucera, B.A.**, History, Wichita
Drannon Lenox, B.A.**, Natural Sciences, Norman, Okla.
Mia Loganbill, B.A.***, Biology, Hesston, Kan.
Antonino Mangiapane, B.S.**, Business Administration, Solingen, North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany
Evelyn Manresa Lozano, B.A., Natural Sciences, Psychology, Tampa, Fla.
Steven Marks, B.S.**, Social Work, Bakersfield, Calif.
Haley Mastin, B.S.N., Nursing, Concordia, Kan.
Kendall Michalski, B.S., Elementary Education, Topeka, Kan.
Katlynn Miller, B.A., Psychology, Aurora, Kan.
Rachel Miller, B.S.***, Social Work, Freeman, S.D.
Victoria Mosakowski, B.A.**, History/Education, Lawrence, Kan.
Linda Moyo, B.A., Psychology, Hesston, Kan.
Alexiou Munnings, B.S., Health and Physical Education, Nassau, Bahamas
Mason Murray, B.S., Business Administration, Sour Lake, Texas
Jordan Neely, B.S., Business Administration, Allen, Texas
Kayla Newman, B.A., Music/Education, Halstead, Kan.
Marvin Phillips, B.A., History and Political Science, Houston
Brandon Phorn, B.A., Biology, Coweta, Okla.
Bethany Powls, B.A.***, English, History, Garnett, Kan.
Madison Prager, B.S.N., Nursing, Port St. John, Florida
Victoria Riddick, B.A., Natural Sciences, Aztec, N.M.
Haley Robinette, B.S. , Social Work, Circleville, Ohio
Jose Rojas, B.S., Business Administration, Newton
Jensen Roth, B.S.***, Elementary Education, Abilene, Kan.
Isabelle Saenz, B.S.N., Nursing, Newton
Nathaniel Schmucker, B.A.*, Psychology, Moundridge, Kan.
Nolan Schrader, B.A.***, Natural Sciences, McPherson, Kan.
Jaylon Scott, B.S.**, Business Administration, Allen, Texas
Joshua Seabolt, B.S.*, Business Administration, Cimarron, Kan.
Jordan Singh, B.A.**, History, Psychology, Newton
J’Lynne Stolsworth, B.A.*, Elementary Education, Harper, Kan.
Shauntel Stovall, B.A., Bible and Religion, Wichita
Sydney Tenant, B.A., Psychology, Peoria, Ariz.
Jessie Thomas, B.A.***, English/Education, Sedgwick, Kan.
Bryce Underwood, B.A., History, Bakersfield, Calif.
Peyton Uznanski, B.S.N., Nursing, Olympia, Wash.
Starr Vanous, B.S.N., Nursing, Maize, Kan.
Abigail Walker, B.S., Elementary Education, Roanoke, Texas
Hanna Watts, B.A., Biology, Richardson, Texas
Kalynn Wiles, B.A., History and Political Science, Pontiac, Ill.
Samuel Wilson, B.A., Psychology, Cary, N.C.
Mikias Zewge, B.S., Business Administration, Dallas
B.A. = Bachelor of Arts
B.S. = Bachelor of Science
B.S.N. = Bachelor of Science in Nursing
* = cum laude (with honors), 3.500-3.649 GPA
** = summa cum laude (with high honors), 3.650-3.799 GPA
*** = magna cum laude (with highest honors), 3.800-4.0 GPA