Bethel announces fall 2019 Dean’s List, Honor Roll

Congratulations to the 132 students whose fall 2019 semester grades have earned academic distinction.

To earn semester honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours and not have an I (Incomplete), NR (Not Reported) or IP (In Process) in any letter-graded courses, with the exception of seminars.

Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll. Class designations are made according to the number of hours completed.

DEAN’S LIST

Freshmen

Jack Brice, Pleasanton, Calif.

Taylor Dashney, Edmond, Okla.

Jerret Delancy, Nassau, Bahamas

Logan DeMond, Larned

Breanna Galindo, Dodge City

Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa

Josiah Godsey, Centerton, Ark.

Kevin Hampton, Friendswood, Texas

Madison Harkins, Wichita

Mikinzie Harkins, Wichita

Alejandra Martinez, Newton

Joshua McBeth, Liverpool, England

Stephany Meyer, Newton

Edel Miller, Hillsboro

Katy Ponce, Chino, Calif.

Brianna Reeves, Derby

Bethany Regehr, Whitewater

Carmen Romero, Bornheim, Germany

Julianna Schrag, Goessel

Zebulon Waterhouse, Wasco, Calif.

Allison Weaver, Hesston

Jack Welty, Applegate, Calif.

Katey Wilhelm, Russell

Bryce Wilson, Sterling

Sophomores

Anna Carlson, Freeman, S.D.

Chasity Clinton, Cedar Point

Sandy Dao, Salina

Charlotte Ehrmann, Augusta

Peyton Fast, Moundridge

Nathan Garber, Newton

Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie

Morgan Hicks, Nashville, Tenn.

Sydney Johnson, Norman, Okla.

Dannon Lenox, Norman, Okla.

Victoria Mosakowski, Lawrence

Bethany Powls, Garnett

Nolan Schrader, McPherson

Kalynn Wiles, Pontiac, Ill.

Juniors

Emma Beachy, Kalona, Iowa

Jayde Blain, Cawker City

Ahmed Fall, Staten Island, New York

Jade Gleason, Brush, Colo.

Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge

Mia Loganbill, Hesston

Jensen Roth, Chapman

Abigail Schmidt, Newton

Jordan Singh, Newton

Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick

Alayna Wallace, McPherson

Briley Young, Wichita

Seniors

Parker Austin, Derby

Sarah Balzer, Inman

Polly Carlson, Freeman, S.D.

Carine Claassen, Whitewater

Naomi Epp, North Newton

Justice Flint, Wichita

Elizabeth Friesen Birky, Denver

Dominick Geddert, Fresno, Calif.

Bryan Gilmore, Lebo

Emma Girton, Wichita

Jalal Gondal, Moore, Okla.

Akiyaa Hagen-Depusoir, McPherson

Abby Harders, Moundridge

Jennifer Harrison, Fort Scott

Jeffrey Kauffman, Hutchinson

Adam Kroeker, Augusta

Anna Lubbers, Peabody

Kyla Miller, Oklahoma City

Madeline Nachtigal, Lawrence

Lauren Nehrbass, Parsons

Lil Padro, Miami

Caroline Preheim, Nolensville, Tenn.

Jenna Ratzlaff, North Newton

Callie Ross, Overland Park

Tara Schwartz, Pretty Prairie

Zachary Shima, Topeka

Kerrigan Simons, Wichita

Laura Tran, North Newton

Luke Unruh, Goessel

Mary Vermillion, Newton

Kendrick Weaver, Hesston

Anna Wiens, Goessel

Caitlin Williams, Wichita

Kaci Wilson, Sterling

Post-baccalaureate

Elizabeth Schrag, Newton

HONOR ROLL

Freshmen

Sydney Brown, Keller, Texas

Tashaun Cook, Locust Grove, Ga.

Reagan Cowden, Derby

Helena Driscoll, Bartonville, Ill.

Ean Heise, Bethany Okla.

Zachary Kennell, Newton

Dalen Kistner, Hartford

Joseph Knoll, Hillsboro

Eduardo Lopez Argueta, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico

Antonino Mangiapane, Wuppertal, Germany

Lindsey Pfannenstiel, Hays

Analysa Ranzinger, Brighton, Colo.

Andres Rodriguez, Pasadena, Texas

Fabian Schmid, Achstetten, Germany

J’Lynne Stolsworth, Harper

Sergio Torres, Key West, Fla.

Sophomores

Beth Balzer, Inman

Evelyn Manresa Lozano, Newton

Jaylon Scott, Allen, Texas

Juniors

Alexandria Bearup, Wichita

Robert Graham, Maize

Cami Mills, Wichita

Kathryn Relph, Lindsborg

Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge

Capri Stevenson-Bisom, West Berlin, N.J.

Seniors

Jennifer Andres, Newton

Shawn Bontrager, North Newton

Charley Carver, Oskaloosa

Kathryn Cherveny, Topeka

Zachary Esau, Hesston

Caleb Gaede, Klamath Falls, Ore.

Jacklyn Gerk, Holyoke, Colo.

Kelly Habegger, Hesston

John Hansberry, Vancouver, Wash.

Ariel Hinds, Hutchinson

Madison Hofer-Holdeman, Wichita

Ryan LaCombe, Newton

Jessica LaRocque, Cawker City

Krista Loomis, Walton

Kaycee McClelland, Newton

Mallory Meier, Winfield

Jeffrey Middlesworth, Shawnee Mission

Samantha Simmons, Derby

Sarah Smith, Topeka

Dante Texeira, Wichita

Kacie Torrens, Castle Rock, Colo.

Post-baccalaureate

Logan Price, Wichita

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel is the highest ranked Kansas private college, at #12, in “Washington Monthly,” Top 200 Bachelor’s Colleges; ranks at #23 in “U.S. News & World Report,” Best Regional Colleges Midwest; is Zippia.com’s highest ranked Kansas small college with the highest earning graduates; has the #10 RN-to-BSN program in Kansas according to RNtoBSN.com; and earned its second-straight NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star gold award, based on student service and academic achievement, all for 2019-20. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu