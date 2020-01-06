Bethel announces fall 2019 Dean’s List, Honor Roll

January 6th, 2020
Congratulations to the 132 students whose fall 2019 semester grades have earned academic distinction.
To earn semester honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours and not have an I (Incomplete), NR (Not Reported) or IP (In Process) in any letter-graded courses, with the exception of seminars.
Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll. Class designations are made according to the number of hours completed.
DEAN’S LIST
Freshmen
Jack Brice, Pleasanton, Calif.
Taylor Dashney, Edmond, Okla.
Jerret Delancy, Nassau, Bahamas
Logan DeMond, Larned
Breanna Galindo, Dodge City
Rachel Geyer, Oxford, Iowa
Josiah Godsey, Centerton, Ark.
Kevin Hampton, Friendswood, Texas
Madison Harkins, Wichita
Mikinzie Harkins, Wichita
Alejandra Martinez, Newton
Joshua McBeth, Liverpool, England
Stephany Meyer, Newton
Edel Miller, Hillsboro
Katy Ponce, Chino, Calif.
Brianna Reeves, Derby
Bethany Regehr, Whitewater
Carmen Romero, Bornheim, Germany
Julianna Schrag, Goessel
Zebulon Waterhouse, Wasco, Calif.
Allison Weaver, Hesston
Jack Welty, Applegate, Calif.
Katey Wilhelm, Russell
Bryce Wilson, Sterling
Sophomores
Anna Carlson, Freeman, S.D.
Chasity Clinton, Cedar Point
Sandy Dao, Salina
Charlotte Ehrmann, Augusta
Peyton Fast, Moundridge
Nathan Garber, Newton
Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie
Morgan Hicks, Nashville, Tenn.
Sydney Johnson, Norman, Okla.
Dannon Lenox, Norman, Okla.
Victoria Mosakowski, Lawrence
Bethany Powls, Garnett
Nolan Schrader, McPherson
Kalynn Wiles, Pontiac, Ill.
Juniors
Emma Beachy, Kalona, Iowa
Jayde Blain, Cawker City
Ahmed Fall, Staten Island, New York
Jade Gleason, Brush, Colo.
Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge
Mia Loganbill, Hesston
Jensen Roth, Chapman
Abigail Schmidt, Newton
Jordan Singh, Newton
Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick
Alayna Wallace, McPherson
Briley Young, Wichita
Seniors
Parker Austin, Derby
Sarah Balzer, Inman
Polly Carlson, Freeman, S.D.
Carine Claassen, Whitewater
Naomi Epp, North Newton
Justice Flint, Wichita
Elizabeth Friesen Birky, Denver
Dominick Geddert, Fresno, Calif.
Bryan Gilmore, Lebo
Emma Girton, Wichita
Jalal Gondal, Moore, Okla.
Akiyaa Hagen-Depusoir, McPherson
Abby Harders, Moundridge
Jennifer Harrison, Fort Scott
Jeffrey Kauffman, Hutchinson
Adam Kroeker, Augusta
Anna Lubbers, Peabody
Kyla Miller, Oklahoma City
Madeline Nachtigal, Lawrence
Lauren Nehrbass, Parsons
Lil Padro, Miami
Caroline Preheim, Nolensville, Tenn.
Jenna Ratzlaff, North Newton
Callie Ross, Overland Park
Tara Schwartz, Pretty Prairie
Zachary Shima, Topeka
Kerrigan Simons, Wichita
Laura Tran, North Newton
Luke Unruh, Goessel
Mary Vermillion, Newton
Kendrick Weaver, Hesston
Anna Wiens, Goessel
Caitlin Williams, Wichita
Kaci Wilson, Sterling
Post-baccalaureate
Elizabeth Schrag, Newton
HONOR ROLL
Freshmen
Sydney Brown, Keller, Texas
Tashaun Cook, Locust Grove, Ga.
Reagan Cowden, Derby
Helena Driscoll, Bartonville, Ill.
Ean Heise, Bethany Okla.
Zachary Kennell, Newton
Dalen Kistner, Hartford
Joseph Knoll, Hillsboro
Eduardo Lopez Argueta, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico
Antonino Mangiapane, Wuppertal, Germany
Lindsey Pfannenstiel, Hays
Analysa Ranzinger, Brighton, Colo.
Andres Rodriguez, Pasadena, Texas
Fabian Schmid, Achstetten, Germany
J’Lynne Stolsworth, Harper
Sergio Torres, Key West, Fla.
Sophomores
Beth Balzer, Inman
Evelyn Manresa Lozano, Newton
Jaylon Scott, Allen, Texas
Juniors
Alexandria Bearup, Wichita
Robert Graham, Maize
Cami Mills, Wichita
Kathryn Relph, Lindsborg
Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge
Capri Stevenson-Bisom, West Berlin, N.J.
Seniors
Jennifer Andres, Newton
Shawn Bontrager, North Newton
Charley Carver, Oskaloosa
Kathryn Cherveny, Topeka
Zachary Esau, Hesston
Caleb Gaede, Klamath Falls, Ore.
Jacklyn Gerk, Holyoke, Colo.
Kelly Habegger, Hesston
John Hansberry, Vancouver, Wash.
Ariel Hinds, Hutchinson
Madison Hofer-Holdeman, Wichita
Ryan LaCombe, Newton
Jessica LaRocque, Cawker City
Krista Loomis, Walton
Kaycee McClelland, Newton
Mallory Meier, Winfield
Jeffrey Middlesworth, Shawnee Mission
Samantha Simmons, Derby
Sarah Smith, Topeka
Dante Texeira, Wichita
Kacie Torrens, Castle Rock, Colo.
Post-baccalaureate
Logan Price, Wichita
