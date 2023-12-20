Bethel announces closures, reduced hours for the holidays

Bethel announces changes in hours for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break, with the campus closed, except for Kauffman Museum, from Friday, Dec. 22, until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

All buildings will be locked.

The 1887 Café is closed and will reopen Saturday, Jan. 6. Classes for the spring 2024 semester start Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Advancement staff will be in Leisy House (corner of College Ave. and E. 24th St. in North Newton) from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, Dec. 29, and welcome visitors.

Kauffman Museum is open Friday, Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., and Dec. 26-31, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. The museum is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Regular hours – which include the above plus Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m. – resume Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

There is a small admission charge for non-members to view the permanent exhibits (children under 6 are always free) “Of Land and People,” “Mirror of the Martyrs” and “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture.” The museum store is open the same hours as the museum – no admission charge to visit the store.

For more information, call the museum at 316-283-1612 or visit its website, kauffmanmuseum.org, or Facebook page.

Some offices and services have reduced hours from Wednesday, Jan. 3, until the start of spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Thresher Shop in Schultz Student Center is closed Friday, Dec. 22, Monday-Friday, Dec. 25-29, and Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 1-2. Thresher Shop is open limited hours of 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays starting Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, and resumes regular hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays) on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Mantz Library is closed from Friday, Dec. 22, until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. It is open 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 3-5, closed Saturday-Sunday Jan. 6-7, and on limited hours Monday, Jan. 8. Regular hours resume Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Mennonite Library and Archives is closed until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.